Pre-Order Your Clavicle Posture Brace
Anastasia's River announced the launch of their newest product, a Clavicle Posture Brace. The brace can be pre-ordered on Amazon now.
The posture correctors have three adjustable velcro bands and will fit anyone with a chest circumference from 28" - 48." The Figure 8 design helps train your muscles and gently pulls your shoulders back into their proper position. The posture brace helps you to avoid "computer posture" and "text neck."
"This is one product I am the most excited about. I personally have always rolled my shoulders forward and looked down at the floor when I was walking. I recently got to the point where my neck and shoulders were extremely sore and I realized it was because of my poor posture. I started wearing this posture brace and immediately saw improvement. Now, it feels strange to stand with my shoulders rolled forward." said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River.
This clavicle brace helps to train your back and shoulder muscles to roll back into their proper, upright position. You can start training your muscles and wear it 20 minutes a day, then increase by 5- 10 minutes a day or as needed.
Anastasia's River Clavicle Posture Brace is available for pre-order from Amazon and Amazon Prime today. https://www.amazon.com/
About Anastasia's River
Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.anastasiasriver.com/
Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Operator
***@lw-retail.com
