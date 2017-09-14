 
News By Tag
* Posture Brace
* Clavicle Brace
* Poor Posture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514

Now Available for Purchase: Posture Corrector

New, Figure 8 Posture Correctors are available for purchase from Amazon and Amazon Prime.
 
 
Anastasia's River Posture Corrector
Anastasia's River Posture Corrector
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Posture Brace
* Clavicle Brace
* Poor Posture

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - US

Subject:
* Products

OKLAHOMA CITY - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Anastasia's River announced the launch of their newest product: The Adjustable Posture Corrector. The posture correctors can be purchased through Amazon and Amazon Prime now https://www.amazon.com/Posture-Corrector-Adjustable-Clavicle-Shoulders/dp/B072N3LZWJ/ref=sr_1_37_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1504626817&sr=8-37&keywords=posture+corrector.

"We are extremely proud of this product. We know a lot of people suffer from neck, shoulder and back pain because of poor posture. This lightweight brace gently reminds you to roll your shoulders back and stand up straight and tall. It is extremely adjustable, so you can wear it as tight or loose as you want. " said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River.

The clavicle support brace is a Figure 8 design. One strap goes around each of your shoulders and connects in the middle of your back. Each shoulder wcj has an adjustable velcro strap as well as an additional strap in the middle of your back. It features a breathable mesh material that covers the cushioned neoprene brace.

You can start training your muscles by wearing this brace 20 minutes a day, then increase by 5- 10 minutes a day or as needed.

Anastasia's River Posture Corrector is selling quickly, order yours while supplies last. https://www.amazon.com/Posture-Corrector-Adjustable-Clavi...

About Anastasia's River

Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit https://www.anastasiasriver.com/catalog.

Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@lw-retail.com
End
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LW Retail News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share