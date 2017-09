Now Available for Purchase: Posture Corrector

New, Figure 8 Posture Correctors are available for purchase from Amazon and Amazon Prime.

-- Anastasia's River announced the launch of their newest product: The Adjustable Posture Corrector. The posture correctors can be purchased through Amazon and Amazon Prime now https://www.amazon.com/Posture-Corrector-Adjustable-Clavicle-Shoulders/dp/B072N3LZWJ/ref=sr_1_37_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1504626817&sr=8-37&keywords=posture+corrector."We are extremely proud of this product. We know a lot of people suffer from neck, shoulder and back pain because of poor posture. This lightweight brace gently reminds you to roll your shoulders back and stand up straight and tall. It is extremely adjustable, so you can wear it as tight or loose as you want. " said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River.The clavicle support brace is a Figure 8 design. One strap goes around each of your shoulders and connects in the middle of your back. Each shoulder wcj has an adjustable velcro strap as well as an additional strap in the middle of your back. It features a breathable mesh material that covers the cushioned neoprene brace.You can start training your muscles by wearing this brace 20 minutes a day, then increase by 5- 10 minutes a day or as needed.Anastasia's River Posture Corrector is selling quickly, order yours while supplies last. https://www.amazon.com/ Posture-Corrector- Adjustable-Clavi... About Anastasia's RiverAnastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in health and wellness items. It is owned and operated by a veteran husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit https://www.anastasiasriver.com/ catalog