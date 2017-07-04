 
July 2017
New release Culinary French Dictionary A-Z (mobile) app for your iPhone

"How to impress your family and friends (and perhaps even the waiter) in a French restaurant"
 
 
AMERSFOORT, Netherlands - July 10, 2017

New release Culinary French Dictionary A-Z  (mobile) app for your iPhone.

"How to impress your family and friends (and perhaps even the waiter) in a French restaurant"

Indispensable for enhancing your culinary experience in France (or at your favourite French bistro around the corner).

This app did not appear too soon. Millions of English speakers spend their holidays in La Douce France and want to impress their family members by, for example, making a reservation for the nicest table with the lovely view, ordering tasty dishes and the best accompanying wines. And how to deal with all those creative French chefs? Why do they put things like andouillettes on their menus? And do you really have a craving for écrevisses or would you prefer aiglefin? Use the app and you could even impress the French waiter!

"French is a beautiful language, be it a little unruly. That is why this app includes suggestions on pronunciation. And because sometimes you want to order something other than "steak frites", you can find whatever you would like to order, both starting from English, as well as French", explains Cobine, editor of the Culinary French app. She adds that more than 300 cheeses have been included, as well as ingredients that you want to buy in the supermarché:  "And off course we have added superfoods (superaliments), since they are très branchés (very trendy); the smoothie hype has not gone past France. With this app we are sure to make your French dining and dinner shopping experience even more wonderful"

All you need to do is download the Culinary French Dictionary A-Z App just once.

No internet connection needed. The CuliApp is (offline) always with you.

. Easy-to-use.

. Extensive more than 3300 word list A-Z, with explanation of typical French specialities,

. Cheese and Wine list and terminology

. Practical search function French - English, English - French

. History button: overview of earlier searches.

. Sample texts and expressions of restaurant-talk

. Pronunciation at one touch by native speaker.

. Terms Menu explained.

. Food-associated French proverbs.

This Culinary French Dictionary App A-Z has been developed and elaborated by the French Language Institute INTERCULTURE at Amersfoort, The Netherlands.

The apps have all come to life digitally with the close collaboration of the professional team of native-speaking teachers, interpreters, translators, who can rely on years of experience with Interculture, the French Language Institute.Available in the App Store https://itunes.apple.com/app/id415086629

Contact: Interculture

Cobine Heemskerk

Koningin Beatrixplantsoen 38

3818ZB Amersfoort

The Netherlands

info@interculture.nl

T: +31 33 4624026

