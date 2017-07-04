News By Tag
Long Wait is Over - DSF 2017-18 Dates have Finally Been Announced
The dates for DSF 2017-18 have been announced. This year, DSF will be held from 26th December, 2017 to 28th January, 2018. So, look for the best DSF packages to enjoy shopping and vacation.
DSF or Dubai Shopping Festival, is the world's most extravagant shopping festival. DSF goes on for a whole month, and all the retailers in the city of Dubai are a part of the festival. There are crazy discounts on offer on a host of products.The discounts can be high as 70%, and sometimes even more. There are other important features as well like the raffle draw. With each passing year, the raffle draw keep getting bigger. Each day, raffle tickets are drawn and lucky winners can win cars, cash and gold. Say Geeta Bisht of Pune, "Last year, I won pure gold jewellery worth more in value than the tickets for Dubai. It paid for our vacation! I am plan on visiting DSF this year as well." This is just one of the many stories that make DSF lucrative place to be.
Another reason why to the visit during DSF is that there are many wonderful offers ongoing from tour service providers. Along with shopping, you can take a tour of Dubai and enjoy its many world-class attractions. Mr Nitin Naik, a regular visitor of Dubai says, "I book my tickets through tour operators. There are some amazing offers during that time, and I make use of them. Plus, I get to see Dubai's awesome tourists attractions. So far, I have seen the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountains, and have done the Desert Safari & Dhow Cruise."
The great advantage of this year's dates is that they are right after Christmas. This is holiday season all around the world. Schools and offices are shut owing to the cold weather and festival season. Therefore, parents are looking for holiday destinations where they can enjoy as a family. Dubai is one such place. During the DSF, the weather will be pleasant. Plus, there are many amazing attractions in Dubai that children will love like water parks, amusement parks, ice rinks, and ski lodges. Therefore, parents can enjoy the great shopping opportunities, and children can enjoy these world-class attractions.
DSF 2017-18will go on for almost a month, and during this month, there'll be many wonderful things to lookout for. Raffle draws, entertainment shows, opening and closing ceremonies, foods from around the world, and most the important of all, big discounts all the best products. Therefore, zero in on the best DSF packages, plan your a trip to Dubai full of shopping, leisure and other adventures.
