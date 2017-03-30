Toursinabudhabi.com Launches New Offers for App Users

Abu Dhabi has become one of the cities that has emerged as a tourist destination within no time, owing to its size, hospitality, history, oil discovery and the depiction of rich Arabian culture.

Some of the major landmarks of the city which are covered in these packages. The city tours in Abu Dhabi include a tour to Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Madinat Zayed, Heritage Village, Ferrari World and many other attractions. During one of these tours they will not only cover the main destinations of the Emirate and its capital city but they will also provide you with an opportunity to explore the history and culture of the Bedouin tribe.

The capital of the UAE has appealing differences that are noticeable in its high rises, manors, mosques and palaces along its Riviera-like sea walls. The majestic Sheik Zayed Mosque is the third biggest on the planet, and a superb case of Islamic engineering. On the Abu Dhabi city tour you will have the opportunity to view all the vital points of interest of the capital city with the solace and information of a well encounters tour guide.

Tours in Abu Dhabi will consist of an overview of the city where you will get to experience different culture, traditions and the lifestyle of people living here, by moving along the major highlights of the buzzing metropolitan city. Visitors on the tour will be accompanied by an experienced guide who will guide you through the city's outstanding transformation and development process from a mere fishing village. With an experienced guide, visit the capital city of the UAE and visit its noteworthy landmarks, including Sheikh Zayed Mosque, the Zayed Center — an exhibition hall dedicated to the late Sheikh Zayed — and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Village, home to reproduced Emirati souks and a Bedouin camp. You'll find out about Abu Dhabi's way of life, history and attractions from your guide's expert commentary.

Kindly note that there is a required dress code for going to the mosques. Ladies must wear loose long trousers or long skirts and long sleeves. They should cover their head with a scarf. No tight or revealing apparel is permitted. No shorts are allowed for men during their visit to the mosque.

Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi is the world's largest indoor theme park. Speed around the Formula Rossa roller coaster, ride the go-karts; test your nerve on the propelled race test systems, watch the children drive smaller than usual Ferraris and that's only the tip of the iceberg.

The Formula Rossa is a Formula One–inspired coaster. Lock in your case and feel the g-compel as you rocket 170 feet (52 meters) up at 150mph (240kmph) to ride around the chicanes and drops. It's the world's fastest coaster, so it's a serious adrenaline rush!

Find out how Ferraris are made on a virtual tour of the Ferrari production line in Maranello and plunge into the 4D fantasy dreamscape of Speed of Magic; and take a spin on the Tire Twist, with its quick turning teacups.

Beat the world's best drivers on the Scuderia Challenge test system; ride a go-kart, or let the little ones loose on the fun-sized Ferrari GT Spiders at Junior Pilota's Driving School.