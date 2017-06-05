News By Tag
Ramadan Special Offers - 20% Off On Abu Dhabi City Tour By Tours In Abu Dhabi.com
Get a flat 20% discount on the popular Abu Dhabi City Tour by Tours In Abu Dhabi.com, plan an unforgettable trip to the capital of U.A.E. and catch the best attractions at an even more affordable price. .
About the Offer
The management at Tours In Abu Dhabi.com released a statement which said, "Abu Dhabi City Tours is our most popular tour package. Ramadan is a special time to visit Abu Dhabi, so, we've provided a 20% discount for those who want to experience the city during the holy month. The Sheikh Zayed Mosque is a must-visit during the holy month of Ramadan. It is quite beautiful at this time of the year. There are many amazing experiences in Abu Dhabi, and we want our customers to enjoy them all at a good price."
Get more details about Abu Dhabi City Tour Offers At - http://www.toursinabudhabi.com/
The money you save on the tour prices can be put to good use. Abu Dhabi, and the neighbouring city, Dubai are known to be the best shopping destinations in the world. You can use this extra money for shopping. The Yas Mall and Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi are quite famous. You can find great deals here, or you can even spend on other entertainment avenues in these malls. There's a lot you can do with the money you save.
Abu Dhabi City Tour
This tour is an action-packed tour designed for you to experience all that makes Abu Dhabi a blend of culture and contemporary. It can be taken as an added tour if you are already visiting Abu Dhabi or Dubai. In the city tour, the first place you'll get to see in the Grand Mosque. This mosque was built by the ruler of U.A.E., Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.He wanted a mosque that would unite all the different sects of Islam. Today, the Grand Mosque is his resting place, and the most recognised symbol of Abu Dhabi.
The Emirates Palace Hotel is another prominent stop in the Abu Dhabi City. This hotel is considered to be the only 7-star luxury hotel in the world. It is a favourite of all the international celebrities. You might even get a glimpse of one during your tour. Corniche is another must-see destination in the tour. It is a walled beach where quite a few people come to relax, eat and enjoy the sunset. The tour also includes cultural places like Miraj Islamic Art Gallery, Heritage Village, and Museum of Abu Dhabi. It is complete tour packed with famous attractions and experiences of Abu Dhabi.
About Tours In Abu Dhabi.com
Tours In Abu Dhabi.com is an online portal based tour service provider operating from Pune. In a short time, they have made a huge name by providing affordable tours to the Middle East. One of the reasons behind their success is that they create customised tours that allow tourists to get the best out of their deal. They also have exclusive partnerships with the best tour operators in the Middle East that allow them to create tours for competitive prices. Therefore, the discount of 20% they are offering on an already affordable package will make it all the more beneficial to the customer.
City Tour in Abu Dhabigives you an opportunity to witness one of the most popular modern cities in the world. Abu Dhabi is the only city that can rival Dubai in the glitz, glamour and luxury department. U.A.E. is slowly moving away from being an oil-based economy to becoming a tourism based economy. Therefore, tourism is on the boom, and now is one of the best times to go to Abu Dhabi. During Ramadan, there is an air of holiness, peace and calm, making Abu Dhabi an ideal vacation destination.
