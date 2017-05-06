Exclusive Summer Offer by VisitSingapore.in - Flat 15% Off on Singapore Family Package

Singapore continues to be on the wish list of many tourist, and this vacation can become a reality VisitSingapore.in offering a flat 15% discount on their popular Singapore Family Friendly Package. Grab this chance now!

-- Demand for Singapore Family Friendly Package is at an all-time high, which has prompted online tour providers, VisitSingapore.in to offer a flat 15% off on the tour. Singapore is popular summer destination that is ideal for family vacations. In this Singapore holiday package, you have an itinerary of 4 days packed with the best attractions and experiences that you can enjoy as a family.Each year, millions of people visit Singapore, and most of them are with family. Therefore, VisitSingapore.inhas come out with offers on their family package. The 15% flat off provides big benefits. The money you save can be used for shopping in Singapore, as the country is one of the best places to shop in the world. The package also has been carefully curated to include family activities that will be enjoyable for members of all ages. From kid-friendly destinations to relaxing avenues for adults, the family packages have it all."As a benefit to our customers, we are offering a 15% discount on our Singapore Family Friendly Package" said a statement released by VisitSingapore.in. It further goes on to say, "We've seen consistent demand for family friendly vacations to Singapore, and have therefore decided to come up with great offers that will encourage travellers to visit this amazing country. Furthermore, there will be many other offers coming out in the near future." This statement was released by the management of the VisitSingapore.in.Night Safari is first major highlight of the tour is the Night Safari, which first of its kind safari in the world. Most animals are nocturnal, and this is the best time to see them. Based on this fact, tourists get to go a night-time safari of the zoo, and see animals in near-natural habitats. More than 30% of the 2500 animals housed here belong to the endangered list. Therefore, tourists also get to learn about conservation. Next up is the Singapore FlyerThis giant Ferris wheel takes tourists 541 feet high, from where they can get stunning views of the Singapore skyline, and even get to see a small part of neighbouring country Malaysia. The flyer has 28 air-conditioned capsules that can carry 28 people comfortably.One of the last places you'll visit during the tour is the Jurong Bird Park. It is an aviary located on the Jurong Hill, and covers a massive 49 acres. Tourists can get up close to rare bird life and learn about their different species. The park has birds from all around the world. There are also shows that tourists can catch. In the High Flyers show, tourists can see the largest number of birds in the world performing in one single act. King of the Skies Show showcases predators birds like Eagles, Hawks, and Falcons.Throughout, you'll also get leisure time to shop, and explore attractions like Sentosa Island, Gardens by the Bay, etc.If you are not travelling with family, VisitSingapore.in also has many other tour packages and offers for you as well. You can log on to the website, or get in touch through the phone number.With exclusive expertise in arranging popular tours of Singapore, VisitSingapore.in is an online portal company based in Pune. They arrange for memorable Singapore tours that are priced to fit all budgets. They also arrange for good customized tours, as they have exclusive tie-ups with the best tour providers in the world.The Singapore holiday package is quite popular during the summers, and this is the reason why VisitSingapore.in has introduced a flat 15% off on it. This way, the already affordable tour becomes even more affordable. So, if you are planning a summer vacation with your family, choose the Singapore Family Friendly Package,and enjoy the best of what Singapore has to offer.