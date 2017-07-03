Country(s)
Industry News
Solar Trump Wall coming from Americast
Americast will produce the PreCast foundation for Trump's Solar Wall. Solar Wall pays for itself within 20 years.
Americast looks forward to Standing with the President and completing the PreCast foundation for the Trump Solar Wall using Americast PreCast Modular Pads which have a winning record with Honeywell . (1) The Modular Pads/Blocks can be modified to accommodate all dimensions (L/H/Width) per the specs of the job site(s). (2) Americast Modular Pads inter-lock on all four sides to stabilize the wall. (3) Columns will be embedded into the ground and lock together with a grade beam and tie beam. *Detailed Proposal/Engineering/
Americast CEO Charles Pitt commits to: All Material and Labor will be American. Make America Great!
Contact
David Hamel
***@americastpad.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse