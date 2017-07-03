 

July 2017
Solar Trump Wall coming from Americast

Americast will produce the PreCast foundation for Trump's Solar Wall. Solar Wall pays for itself within 20 years.
 
Build This Wall US Pres Trump/Americast CEO Pitt
PALM BEACH, Fla. - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Trump Wall with Solar Panels:  The solar panels would be set on a PreCast concrete foundation by Americast and generate 2.0MW per hour of electricity; enough electricity to pay for the wall within 20 years.
Americast looks forward to Standing with the President and completing the PreCast foundation for the Trump Solar Wall using Americast PreCast Modular Pads which have a winning record with Honeywell . (1) The Modular Pads/Blocks can be modified to accommodate all dimensions (L/H/Width) per the specs of the job site(s). (2) Americast Modular Pads inter-lock on all four sides to stabilize the wall. (3) Columns will be embedded into the ground and lock together with a grade beam and tie beam. *Detailed Proposal/Engineering/ Drawings available upon request by Qualified Parties.

Americast CEO Charles Pitt commits to: All Material and Labor will be American. Make America Great!

