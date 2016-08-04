Country(s)
Hurricane Irma-Alligator- Attacks CEO of Americast
Alligator Attack during Hurricane Irma on CEO who tried to make a positive statement Against Irma.
"I dove in with the greatest of enthusiasm..I wanted to make a positive statement against Irma... but didn't see the nearby wcj Alligator. Fortunately, my buddy, Keith Hamel {CEO of Mizner Stone} was nearby to fish me out."
Pitt and Hamel were meeting this weekend to formulate plans for the emergency distribution of Amercast PreCast Generator Pads which are a key component for the installation of Generators. With 6 million people out of power, the demand for Generators is sky rocketing.
Americast stands ready and able to provide PreCast Generator pads for the Generators including flood plain elevated pads for which FEMA funds are available. Contact: Association of State Floodplain planners** http://www.floods.org/
Contact
David Hamel
***@americastpad.com
