 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

Americast now Marketing for Generator Dealers/Distributors

"Advertise Your Business Not the Manufacturer!" Display YOUR LOGO Not the Manufacturer's. Americast Generator Pads Display Dealer Logos: Install Americast Generator Pad and let Your Name work for you.
 
Advertise Your Business
Advertise Your Business
PALM BEACH, Fla. & MIAMI - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- "Advertise Your Business not the Manufacturer!" says, Americast CEO, Charles Pitt: "Our competitor produces a fine generator pad which prominently displays its Manufacturer's Logo. Americast puts the Dealer first.  We are marketing our world class Generator pads and dealers by "Ingraining/Embossing" the logo of the  Dealers on our Generator pads. When Generator dealers install the Americast Pad, The Dealer's Logo will be prominently displayed. The dealer does the installation and he should have His name on His work rather than the manufacturer's.  Generator Dealers can now let their Name/Logo work for them by installing Americast Generator Pads which will display their personally designed Logo."
More Recent Press on Americast:
Americast ready to produce the PreCast foundation for Trump's Solar Wall. Solar Wall pays for itself within 20 years.
/ PRZen / PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Trump Wall with Solar Panels:  The solar panels would be set on a PreCast concrete foundation by Americast and generate 2.0MW per hour of electricity; enough electricity to pay for the wall within 20 years.
Americast looks forward to Standing with the President and completing the PreCast foundation for the Trump Solar Wall using Americast PreCast Modular Pads which have a winning record with Honeywell (https://www.google.com/#q=americast+honeywell) . (1) The Modular Pads/Blocks can be modified to accommodate all dimensions (L/H/Width) per the specs of the job site(s). (2) Americast Modular Pads inter-lock on all four sides to stabilize the wall. (3) Columns will be embedded into the ground and lock together with a grade beam and tie beam. *Detailed Proposal/Engineering/ Drawings available upon request by Qualified Parties.

Americast CEO Charles Pitt commits to: All Material and Labor will be American. Make America Great!

Follow the full story here: https://przen.com/pr/32078953

Strongest Gen Pad in the World -- Americast | PRLog (http://../12574640-strongest-gen-pad-in-the-world.html)

https://www.prlog.org/12574640-strongest-gen-pad-in-the-world.html

Latest news about Warren Buffett Americast - Stock Market ...

https://markets.financialcontent.com/stocks/.../category?...Warren+Buffett+Americast


Latest News about Warren Buffett Americast. Ravishing Landscaping by Americast: "A New Statement in Exterior Design". April 06, 2017. category Landscaping ...

Ravishing Landscaping by Americast: "A New Statement in Exterior ...

https://www.prlog.org/12631463-ravishing-landscaping-by-americast-new-statement-i...

Apr 6, 2017 - Americast Landscaping Pads in Forefront of Exterior Design. ... Warren Buffett likesAmericast: "Americast is a winner with its creative marketing ...

Jul 21, 2016 - Americast Launches the Strongest Air-Cooled Gen Pad in the ... Warren Buffett likesAmericast: "Americast is surely on the cutting edge of its

Trump Wall by Americast: 40 Feet Tall 2,000 Miles Long: $9 Billion

www.news-mag.biz › Media

Feb 27, 2017 - Americast willing & able to Deliver Trump Wall for $9 Billion. ... Charles Pitt,Build This Wall Trump Pitt,America Great,Warren Buffett Americast.

Warren Buffett Americast Press Releases - ePRNews (http://eprnews.com/tag/warren-buffett-americast/)

eprnews.com/tag/warren-buffett-americast/

2.     America's Tenor, Charles Pitt, sings "Build This Wall" (Trump) - YouTube
4.     https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-rMwPsZjU8


oup

6.     http://AmeriCastWall.com America's Tenor Sings "Trump Wall" AmeriCast will Build it!

End
Americast USA PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share