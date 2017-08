Americast now Marketing for Generator Dealers/Distributors

"Advertise Your Business Not the Manufacturer!" Display YOUR LOGO Not the Manufacturer's. Americast Generator Pads Display Dealer Logos: Install Americast Generator Pad and let Your Name work for you.

Advertise Your Business

Contact

David Hamel

***@americastpad.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12659522/1 David Hamel

End

-- "Advertise Your Business not the Manufacturer!"says, Americast CEO, Charles Pitt : "Our competitor produces a fine generator pad which prominently displays its. Americast puts the Dealer first. We are marketing our world class Generator pads and dealers by "Ingraining/Embossing" the logo of the Dealers on our Generator pads. When Generator dealers install the Americast Pad,The dealer does the installation and he should have His name on His work rather than the manufacturer's. Generator Dealers can now let their Name/Logo work for them by installing Americast Generator Pads which will display their personally designed Logo."More Recent Press on Americast: PRZen / PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Americast looks forward to Standing with the President and completing the PreCast foundation for the Trump Solar Wall using Americast PreCast Modular Pads which have a winning record with Honeywell (https://www.google.com/#q=americast+honeywell) . (1) The Modular Pads/Blocks can be modified to accommodate all dimensions (L/H/Width) per the specs of the job site(s). (2) Americast Modular Pads inter-lock on all four sides to stabilize the wall. (3) Columns will be embedded into the ground and lock together with a grade beam and tie beam.Americast CEO Charles Pitt commits to: All Material and Labor will be American. Make America Great!Follow the full story here: https://przen.com/pr/32078953Strongest Gen Pad in the World -- Americast | PRLog (http://../12574640-strongest-gen-pad-in-the-world.html)https://www.prlog.org/12574640-strongest-gen-pad-in-the-world.htmlLatest news about Warren Buffett Americast - Stock Market ...https://markets.financialcontent.com/stocks/.../category?...Warren+Buffett+AmericastLatest News about. Ravishing Landscaping by Americast: "A New Statement in Exterior Design". April 06, 2017. category Landscaping ...Ravishing Landscaping by Americast: "A New Statement in Exterior ...https://www.prlog.org/12631463-ravishing-landscaping-by-americast-new-statement-i...Apr 6, 2017 -Landscaping Pads in Forefront of Exterior Design. ...likes: "is a winner with its creative marketing ...Jul 21, 2016 -Launches the Strongest Air-Cooled Gen Pad in the ...likes: "is surely on the cutting edge of itsTrump Wall by Americast: 40 Feet Tall 2,000 Miles Long: $9 Billionwww.news-mag.biz › MediaFeb 27, 2017 - Americast willing & able to Deliver Trump Wall for $9 Billion. ... Charles Pitt,Build This Wall Trump Pitt,America Great,Warren Buffett Americast Press Releases - ePRNews (http://eprnews.com/tag/warren-buffett-americast/)eprnews.com/tag/warren-buffett-americast/2. America's Tenor, Charles Pitt, sings "Build This Wall" (Trump) - YouTube4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-rMwPsZjU8oup6. http://AmeriCastWall.com America's Tenor Sings "" AmeriCast willit!