 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31

Ravishing Landscaping by Americast: "A New Statement in Exterior Design "

Americast Landscaping Pads in Forefront of Exterior Design. Landscape Architects give rave reviews. Custom Made per Designer/Architect's Specs. Pricing as low as $10 per square foot.
 
1 2
Ravishing Landscaping with Americast Pads
Ravishing Landscaping with Americast Pads
PALM BEACH, Fla. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Americast is afloat in a sea creativity with its latest innovation of Landscaping Pads: "A New Statement in Exterior Design" that can bring elegance and style to all landscaping applications. .AmeriCast Landscaping Cast Stone Pads offer a myriad of possibilities for landscape architects in designing exteriors for both residential and commercial properties. Finishes include but not limited to: Natural Stone, Coral, Marble, Limestone,  Slate in both Modern and Classical style.  Americast started out making PreCast Generator pads and transitioned to sophisticated Cast Stone receiving accolades for the academy award winning film, "Lincoln."

Americast CEO, Charles Pitt enjoys the challenges of singing opera and playing polo and challenges builders, contractors, landscape architects to: "give Americast YOUR creative challenge...think out of the box..anything you can design we can make per YOUR specs.. and do so with the greatest enthusiasm."
Warren Buffett likes Americast: "Americast  is a winner with its creative marketing and products that dominate its industry of cast stone."

End
Americast USA PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share