 
News By Tag
* Storm Drain Construction
* Stormwater Detention
* Bio Clean Modular Wetland
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Anaheim
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Stormwater Filtration System, Modular Wetlands, Installed in Irvine Project by R3 Contractors

Stormwater filtration & detention is goal of Modular Wetlands System, which filters stormwater & uses it for growing plants, instead of dumping into storm drain. R3 Contractors Inc., of Anaheim, longtime utilities contracting company, performed work
 
 
R3 Contractors Bio Clean Modular Wetlands Installation
R3 Contractors Bio Clean Modular Wetlands Installation
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Storm Drain Construction
Stormwater Detention
Bio Clean Modular Wetland

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Anaheim - California - US

Subject:
Events

ANAHEIM, Calif. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- R3 Contractors, History

R3 Contractors, Inc., is a longtime utilities contracting company, normally performing underground water, sewer, storm drain, fire hydrant, as well as gas, electric, cable and phone, have a huge presence in the area of underground storm drain water storage and filtration.

The installation pictured is at a project for Advent Communities, in Irvine CA. This was a team event, with help from Marco Crane Co., and its 90-ton crane, the construction management help from Advent, and project assistance from the field technical team of Bio-Clean, creators of the Modular Wetland System. And, of course, the crew from the installers, R3 Contractors, Inc.

The Urban Impact

For hundreds of years natural wetlands surrounding our shores have played an integral role as nature's stormwater treatment system. But as our cities grow and develop, these natural wetlands have perished under countless roads, rooftops, and parking lots.

Plant a Wetland

Without natural wetlands our cities are deprived of water purification, flood control, and land stability. Modular Wetlands and the MWS Linear re-establish nature's presence and rejuvenate water ways in urban areas.

The MWS Linear

Modular Wetlands develops and builds the best BMPs and stormwater biofiltration systems on the market and the MWS Linear is considered the most trusted standard for stormwater compliance. The MWS Linear is Modular Wetland's flagship product and represents a pioneering breakthrough in stormwater technology as the only biofiltration system to utilize patented horizontal flow – allowing for a smaller footprint with higher flows.  While most biofilters use little or no pretreatment, the MWS Linear incorporates an advanced pretreatment chamber that includes separation, and pre-filter cartridges.  In this stage sediment and hydrocarbons are removed before runoff enters the biofiltration chamber – reducing maintenance costs and improving performance.

The best way of finding the company online is to simply go to the R3 Contractors, Inc.http://www.R3Co.com

The R3 Contractors, Inc., is located at 800 E. Orangefair Ln., Anaheim, CA, but services all of Southern California. 714-224-0430A YouTube video of theirs follows, to provide additional insight to the company's capabilities and scope of work.  https://youtu.be/KpeQVI9REeM



Contact
Gary Micheloni
***@gmail.com
End
Source:R3 Contractors, Inc.
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Storm Drain Construction, Stormwater Detention, Bio Clean Modular Wetland
Industry:Construction
Location:Anaheim - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Supreme Word Mgmt. Grp., LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share