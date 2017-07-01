News By Tag
Stormwater Filtration System, Modular Wetlands, Installed in Irvine Project by R3 Contractors
Stormwater filtration & detention is goal of Modular Wetlands System, which filters stormwater & uses it for growing plants, instead of dumping into storm drain. R3 Contractors Inc., of Anaheim, longtime utilities contracting company, performed work
R3 Contractors, Inc., is a longtime utilities contracting company, normally performing underground water, sewer, storm drain, fire hydrant, as well as gas, electric, cable and phone, have a huge presence in the area of underground storm drain water storage and filtration.
The installation pictured is at a project for Advent Communities, in Irvine CA. This was a team event, with help from Marco Crane Co., and its 90-ton crane, the construction management help from Advent, and project assistance from the field technical team of Bio-Clean, creators of the Modular Wetland System. And, of course, the crew from the installers, R3 Contractors, Inc.
The Urban Impact
For hundreds of years natural wetlands surrounding our shores have played an integral role as nature's stormwater treatment system. But as our cities grow and develop, these natural wetlands have perished under countless roads, rooftops, and parking lots.
Plant a Wetland
Without natural wetlands our cities are deprived of water purification, flood control, and land stability. Modular Wetlands and the MWS Linear re-establish nature's presence and rejuvenate water ways in urban areas.
The MWS Linear
Modular Wetlands develops and builds the best BMPs and stormwater biofiltration systems on the market and the MWS Linear is considered the most trusted standard for stormwater compliance. The MWS Linear is Modular Wetland's flagship product and represents a pioneering breakthrough in stormwater technology as the only biofiltration system to utilize patented horizontal flow – allowing for a smaller footprint with higher flows. While most biofilters use little or no pretreatment, the MWS Linear incorporates an advanced pretreatment chamber that includes separation, and pre-filter cartridges. In this stage sediment and hydrocarbons are removed before runoff enters the biofiltration chamber – reducing maintenance costs and improving performance.
The best way of finding the company online is to simply go to the R3 Contractors, Inc.http://www.R3Co.com
The R3 Contractors, Inc., is located at 800 E. Orangefair Ln., Anaheim, CA, but services all of Southern California. 714-224-0430A YouTube video of theirs follows, to provide additional insight to the company's capabilities and scope of work. https://youtu.be/
