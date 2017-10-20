 
October 2017





Contech Peak Diversion Stormfilter, Installed in Irvine Project by R3 Contractors & Marco Crane

Stormwater filtration & detention is goal of Contech Engineered Solutions, which filters stormwater prior to discharge into the storm drain system. Marco Crane provides lift for American Multifamily project via R3 Contractors, Inc. of Anaheim
 
 
Tags:

Stormwater Diversion Filter
R3 Contractors Anaheim
Contech R3 Contractors

Construction

Irvine - California - US

Projects

IRVINE, Calif. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Contech Peak Diversion Stormfilter unit is installed in Irvine Project by R3 Contractors, Stormwater filtration & detention is goal of R3, which uses Contech Engineered Solutions and other systems, to filter stormwater prior to discharge into the storm drain system.

The Stormwater Management StormFilter® uses rechargeable, media-filled cartridges to absorb and retain the most challenging pollutants from stormwater runoff including total suspended solids, hydrocarbons, nutrients, metals, and other common pollutants. StormFilter performance has been verified by the State of Washington Department of Ecology and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, as well as numerous other stormwater regulatory agencies.

R3 Contractors, Inc., is a longtime utilities contracting company, normally performing underground water, sewer, storm drain, fire hydrant, as well as gas, electric, cable and phone, have a huge presence in the area of underground storm wcj drain water storage and filtration.

R3 Contractors was able to install the Peak Diversion unit with just a relatively small crew and a backhoe. The lifting of the huge unit was performed with the assistance of the 90-ton Marco Crane and its able crew.

The best way of finding the company online is to simply go to the R3 Contractors, Inc.website, which is http://www.R3Co.com

The R3 Contractors, Inc., is located at 800 E. Orangefair Ln., Anaheim, CA, but services all of Southern California. 714-224-0430. A YouTube video from Contech follows, to provide additional insight to the company's capabilities and scope of work:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paN404heKGA



Contact
Best Video Web Marketing
Gary Micheloni
***@gmail.com
End
Source:R3 Contractors, Inc.
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
