Contech Peak Diversion Stormfilter, Installed in Irvine Project by R3 Contractors & Marco Crane
Stormwater filtration & detention is goal of Contech Engineered Solutions, which filters stormwater prior to discharge into the storm drain system. Marco Crane provides lift for American Multifamily project via R3 Contractors, Inc. of Anaheim
The Stormwater Management StormFilter®
R3 Contractors, Inc., is a longtime utilities contracting company, normally performing underground water, sewer, storm drain, fire hydrant, as well as gas, electric, cable and phone, have a huge presence in the area of underground storm wcj drain water storage and filtration.
R3 Contractors was able to install the Peak Diversion unit with just a relatively small crew and a backhoe. The lifting of the huge unit was performed with the assistance of the 90-ton Marco Crane and its able crew.
The best way of finding the company online is to simply go to the R3 Contractors, Inc.website, which is http://www.R3Co.com
The R3 Contractors, Inc., is located at 800 E. Orangefair Ln., Anaheim, CA, but services all of Southern California. 714-224-0430. A YouTube video from Contech follows, to provide additional insight to the company's capabilities and scope of work:
https://www.youtube.com/
