Stormwater Filtration: Bio Clean Water Polisher installation by R3 Contractors, Anaheim

R3 Contractors of Anaheim, CA, installs Bio Clean 'water polisher', a unit measuring 3' x 6' x 5' deep, at the Eleven 10 Town & Country West project of Hill Company,
 
 
R3 Contractor Bio Clean water polisher installation
R3 Contractor Bio Clean water polisher installation
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Stormwater filtration & detention is goal of Modular Wetlands System, which filters stormwater & uses it for growing plants, instead of dumping into storm drain. R3 Contractors Inc., of Anaheim, longtime utilities contracting company, performed work. A sister product is the BioClean Water Polisher.

R3 Contractors, Inc., is a longtime utilities contracting company, normally performing underground water, sewer, storm drain, fire hydrant, as well as gas, electric, cable and phone, have a huge presence in the area of underground storm drain water storage and filtration.

The installation pictured is at a residential high rise project for the Hill Contracting Group, Laverne, CA. The project is located in Orange, CA.

Water Polisher is an advanced stormwater treatment system utilizing an up flow media filter with built-in pre-treatment. water polisher brochureLongterm maintenance of a stormwater BMP will eventually outweigh the initial cost. Storing waste solids in a dry state suspended in the basket minimizes maintenance costs by eliminating the need to remove thousands of gallons of water during the cleaning process.

The result studies and historical performance data shows that a Nutrient Separating Baffle Box treating wet-weather flows will remove 86.9% of the total suspended solids, 47% of bacteria, and 99% of oils and grease.

Bio Clean Environmental is owned by Forterra. Bio Clean Environmental is headquartered in Oceanside, CA. Their project manager for this water polisher was Martha Alvarez. BioClean has been a supplier to R3 Contractors of Anaheim on several projects, particularly specializing in underground stormwater filtration and storage.

R3 Contractors was able to install the water polisher with just a small crew of three men, a backhoe, and the lifting-into-place of the unit by the BioClean boom truck. The outlet from the unit is  then connected to the storm drain system, greatly cleaning up stormwater from a project.

According to BioClean, pollution comes from when it rains and the runoff picks up the pollutants that have accumulated on the roads, driveways, rooftops, and other surfaces and carries them to the nearest storm drains. Most storm drains directly or indirectly connect to a river, lake, stream or ocean. The negative impacts of stormwater pollution are huge. The water polisher helps to remove those pollutants.

The best way of finding the installation company online is to simply go to the R3 Contractors, Inc.http://www.R3Co.com

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KpeQVI9REeM" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>



Contact
Gary Micheloni
***@r3co.com
End
Source:R3 Contractors, Inc.
Email:***@r3co.com Email Verified
Tags:Stormwater Underground Storage, Underground Utility Contractor, Wet Utilities Construction
Industry:Construction
Location:Anaheim - California - United States
