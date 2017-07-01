News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Echosec to Showcase Free Social Search Platform at Esri UC
The lite platform has been redesigned to deliver instant news and social insights for journalists, financial analysts, retail and marketers.
"These projects would simply not be possible without the support and social responsibility demonstrated by the Echosec Team. I highly recommend Echosec to anyone looking for a powerful, yet user friendly, technological platform for capturing and leveraging social media data into action and superior customer service to match the power and flexibility of the tool."
-Matt Richardson, Community Educator, Data Analyst - The Bay of Quinte Remedial Action Plan.
Available immediately, this cloud based offering is accessible at app.echosec.net using any modern web browser and can be enhanced with an active Twitter account :
The Lite Platform includes free access to:
• Worldwide social media search engine
• Search by location or keyword
• Top Hashtag analysis
• Access to Twitter and Flickr data
Claim your free Echosec account with instant access at Booth Z21 in the Esri UC Startup Zone, or visit https://app.echosec.net
With access to the most data feeds in the market, Echosec connects its users with billions of posts which largely go undetected by major search engines. Echosec provides a unique way of collecting and displaying dynamic user-generated content, delivering a completely unfiltered and real-time view of the consumer market. Real-time, on-location data enables companies to access sentiment that goes beyond hashtags. Stay ahead of the competition by seeing the data most businesses miss.
More info about Esri UC: http://www.esri.com/
Media Contact
Paula Hingley
2502139916
***@echosec.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse