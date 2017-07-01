 
News By Tag
* Software
* Esri
* Social Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Victoria
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Echosec to Showcase Free Social Search Platform at Esri UC

The lite platform has been redesigned to deliver instant news and social insights for journalists, financial analysts, retail and marketers.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Software
Esri
Social Media

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Victoria - British Columbia - Canada

Subject:
Products

VICTORIA, British Columbia - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Echosec Systems is pleased to be showcasing their industry-leading, social discovery platform at the 2017 Esri User Conference. Esri UC takes place at the San Diego Convention Centre from July 10th-14th.

"These projects would simply not be possible without the support and social responsibility demonstrated by the Echosec Team. I highly recommend Echosec to anyone looking for a powerful, yet user friendly, technological platform for capturing and leveraging social media data into action and superior customer service to match the power and flexibility of the tool."

-Matt Richardson, Community Educator, Data Analyst - The Bay of Quinte Remedial Action Plan.

Available immediately, this cloud based offering is accessible at app.echosec.net using any modern web browser and can be enhanced with an active Twitter account :

The Lite Platform includes free access to:

• Worldwide social media search engine
• Search by location or keyword
• Top Hashtag analysis
• Access to Twitter and Flickr data

Claim your free Echosec account with instant access at Booth Z21 in the Esri UC Startup Zone, or visit https://app.echosec.net

With access to the most data feeds in the market, Echosec connects its users with billions of posts which largely go undetected by major search engines. Echosec provides a unique way of collecting and displaying dynamic user-generated content, delivering a completely unfiltered and real-time view of the consumer market. Real-time, on-location data enables companies to access sentiment that goes beyond hashtags. Stay ahead of the competition by seeing the data most businesses miss.

More info about Esri UC: http://www.esri.com/about/events/uc

Media Contact
Paula Hingley
2502139916
***@echosec.net
End
Source:Echosec Systems Ltd
Email:***@echosec.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Echosec PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share