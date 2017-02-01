 
Industry News





Echosec to Exhibit at FedGIS 2017

 
VICTORIA, British Columbia - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Echosec team is excited to announce that they will be exhibiting at Esri's 2017 FedGIS conference, held on the 13th-14th of February.

This year, the Esri FedGIS conference will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention center in Washington DC. The Echosec kiosk will be located in the Esri Startup Zone. (http://www.esri.com/events/federal)

Echosec is a world class, location-based search engine. With Echosec, users find, filter, and visualize publicly available content from the most popular data sources around the world.

This will be the first FedGIS appearance for Echosec, and The team will be showcasing the brand new user interface. The feature-rich new UI wields game-changing capabilities such as advanced compound searching, analytics, and an improved alert system, all wrapped up in a slick new look.

"Echosec V2 is agile. It will enable us to adapt and upgrade the product quickly and easily." – Nick Turner, Echosec Co-founder & Senior Developer.

Echosec is Location-Based Search.

https://www.echosec.net/

Source:Echosec Systems Ltd
Tags:Gis, Mapping, Esri
Industry:Media
Location:Victoria - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Projects
