 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Victoria
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Echosec to Showcase Social Discovery Platform at the 2017 Incite Marketing Summit

Echosec will be wowing attendees & sponsors with their Location-Based sentiment tool at Incite Marketing Summit West
 
VICTORIA, British Columbia - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Echosec Systems will be sharing their industry leading social discovery solution at the 2017 Incite Marketing Summit. The summit takes place at Hotel Nikko in San Francisco on Sep 23-24th.

Visitors to the booth will see how they can use Echosec to:

• Find and engage with brand influencers - Driving more business
• Understand regional sentiment - More effective ad targeting
• Hear what guests are saying behind their backs - Drive more engagement
• Understanding consumer sentiment - to influence your marketing efforts
• Learn from competitors actions - Increase market share
• Get in front of social sentiment - Manage brand reputation

The Echosec team will be at Booth 9.

With access to the most data feeds in the market, Echosec connects its users with billions of posts which largely go undetected by major search engines. Echosec provides a unique way of collecting and displaying dynamic user-generated content, delivering a completely unfiltered and real-time view of the consumer market.

Attendance at the Incite Summit will connect Echosec with the people for whom brand insights matter the most.

Swing by booth 9 at the summit, and find out what you're missing.

See you there!

www.incite-group.com/events/west/

Twitter: @echosec_search

Facebook: Echosec

Instagram: @echosec.search

Contact
Paula Hingley
***@echosec.net
End
Source:Echosec Systems Ltd
Email:***@echosec.net Email Verified
Tags:Marketing
Industry:Software
Location:Victoria - British Columbia - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Echosec News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share