News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Echosec to Showcase Social Discovery Platform at the 2017 Incite Marketing Summit
Echosec will be wowing attendees & sponsors with their Location-Based sentiment tool at Incite Marketing Summit West
Visitors to the booth will see how they can use Echosec to:
• Find and engage with brand influencers - Driving more business
• Understand regional sentiment - More effective ad targeting
• Hear what guests are saying behind their backs - Drive more engagement
• Understanding consumer sentiment - to influence your marketing efforts
• Learn from competitors actions - Increase market share
• Get in front of social sentiment - Manage brand reputation
The Echosec team will be at Booth 9.
With access to the most data feeds in the market, Echosec connects its users with billions of posts which largely go undetected by major search engines. Echosec provides a unique way of collecting and displaying dynamic user-generated content, delivering a completely unfiltered and real-time view of the consumer market.
Attendance at the Incite Summit will connect Echosec with the people for whom brand insights matter the most.
Swing by booth 9 at the summit, and find out what you're missing.
See you there!
www.incite-group.com/
Twitter: @echosec_search
Facebook: Echosec
Instagram: @echosec.search
Contact
Paula Hingley
***@echosec.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse