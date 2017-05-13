Echosec to Showcase Social Discovery Platform at the 2017 Incite Marketing Summit

Echosec will be wowing attendees & sponsors with their Location-Based sentiment tool at Incite Marketing Summit West

-- Echosec Systems will be sharing their industry leading social discovery solution at the 2017 Incite Marketing Summit. The summit takes place at Hotel Nikko in San Francisco on Sep 23-24th.Visitors to the booth will see how they can use Echosec to:• Find and engage with brand influencers - Driving more business• Understand regional sentiment - More effective ad targeting• Hear what guests are saying behind their backs - Drive more engagement• Understanding consumer sentiment - to influence your marketing efforts• Learn from competitors actions - Increase market share• Get in front of social sentiment - Manage brand reputationThe Echosec team will be at Booth 9.With access to the most data feeds in the market, Echosec connects its users with billions of posts which largely go undetected by major search engines. Echosec provides a unique way of collecting and displaying dynamic user-generated content, delivering a completely unfiltered and real-time view of the consumer market.Attendance at the Incite Summit will connect Echosec with the people for whom brand insights matter the most.Swing by booth 9 at the summit, and find out what you're missing.See you there!Twitter: @echosec_searchFacebook: EchosecInstagram: @echosec.search