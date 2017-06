Echosec Releases Free Social Search Engine

For customer insights, market intelligence, breaking news and influencer marketing.

Paula Hingley

-- Echosec is pleased to announce the re-release of its free social media search engine. It has be redesigned to deliver instant news and social insights for journalists, financial analysts, retail and marketers."These projects would simply not be possible without the support and social responsibility demonstrated by the Echosec Team. I highly recommend Echosec to anyone looking for a powerful, yet user friendly, technological platform for capturing and leveraging social media data into action and superior customer service to match the power and flexibility of the tool."-Matt Richardson, Community Educator, Data Analyst - The Bay of Quinte Remedial Action Plan.Available immediately, this cloud based offering is accessible atusing any modern web browser and can be enhanced with an active twitter account.• Worldwide social media search engine• Search by location or keyword• Top Hashtag analysis• Access to Twitter and Flickr data• 100% Free: With access to the most data feeds in the market, Echosec connects its users with billions of posts which largely go undetected by major search engines. Echosec provides a unique way of collecting and displaying dynamic user-generated content, delivering a real-time, location-first perspective of the consumer market.More information can be found at https://www.echosec.net/