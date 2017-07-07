"Clutch" Making A Difference Through His Music

Clutch, known for being the life of party because of his sense of humor, talent as a rapper and stylish swag, chose to pursue a career in music as a song writer, executive producer, philanthropist and future Hip Hop icon.

-- Introducing Marlon Scott aka "Band Up Clutch", or "Clutch to some of his adoring fans, is a Milwaukee native who discovered a passion for music early on in life as a child, being inspired by a countless number of recording artists is what gave Clutch the fuel he needed to stay focused on becoming a household name as an MC, and entertainer loved by the masses. Clutch, known for being the life of party because of his sense of humor, talent as a rapper and stylish swag, chose to pursue a career in music as a song writer, executive producer, philanthropist and future Hip Hop icon.Clutch began performing at local talent competitions, doing free shows for non-profit organizations, which led him to more offers for paid live performances while increasing a new level of support and respect from other aspiring artists in his community.Clutch has stood as the proud champion in a major local showcase called "One Shot" with H20magonline.com, this helped Clutch be able to perform at larger shows with globally recognized recording artists which include: legendary Oscar Award winning group Three6Mafia, Twista, Motion, Freddie Gibbs, Ray Rizzy, Ray Nitti, Core DJ L Boogie, WMSE 91.7 FM radio personality and Core DJ Craig McNeal of the "Boogie Bang Gang radio show.Today "Clutch" is not just an MC, he is also the proud (CEO) of "Band Up Muzik Group", focusing on strengthening his brand and grind in the process, to not only become a super star, but to also be a positive asset in his community, by breaking new ground through his artistic talents to help make his community a safer place to live and raise a family in as a spokesperson for C.H.I.L.L. (Creating Hope I Love Life) Program Inc. which is non-profit 501c3 foundation. The C.H.I.L.L. Program Inc. is also creator of the new innovative " C.H.I.L.L. Safe Zone" project designed to help provide Milwaukee residents, senior citizens, veterans as well as single parents living in high crime areas and citizens in other cities with the tools needed to better police themselves.Being a person of action, "Clutch' is committed to making a noticeable difference, by donating a portion of proceeds from upcoming musical projects, including his Hot new single titled "Flex On 'Em" Featuring another Milwaukee native and chart topping musical legend "Coo Coo Cal" along with "Young Meech", the song was produced by the infamous "Doc Holliday" and is scheduled for release on iTunes and other digital outlets July 14, 2017Having recently signed with D.A.M.G. Ent. LLC and managed by industry veteran Mr. Dante Chestnut Sr. who is also committed to helping Clutch create a legacy for his family and the resources needed in giving back to help others which is very important to Clutch, who is focused and on his way to greatness with the blessings and support from his family, friends & loyal fans!