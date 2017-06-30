RateTea Breaks Jasmine Silver Needle Tea Into Its Own Category

Previously, RateTea had lumped jasmine silver needle teas into the general category of jasmine teas. Now, the rating site has broken these special teas into their own dedicated category.

-- RateTea, a social review site for tea drinkers, classifies teas by style (variety or type), so that teas can be ranked and compared against similar ones, and also so that users can browse reviews of teas of styles that they enjoy drinking.Jasmine tea is a traditional scented tea, Chinese in origin, which involves the scenting of tea leaves with jasmine blossoms in a process of repeated layering. Most commonly, green tea is used as the base, and an overwhelming majority of jasmine teas listed on RateTea use green teas as a base.However, there is a distinct style of jasmine tea that uses silver needle white tea, also known by its Chinese name bai hao yinzhen, as a base. Silver needle is mild in flavor, has a mostly-floral aroma, and is very high in caffeine, all owing to the fact that it is made exclusively from tips or leaf buds.As RateTea has accumulated more reviews and listed more companies, there has gotten to be enough data and enough examples of this style of tea to warrant listing it in its own category. Currently, Wegmans supermarket, which sells loose-leaf tea, leads the new category. At present, all of the listed jasmine silver needle teas are produced in China, with some companies listing further detail of Fujian province, one company further specifying Fuding county as the region of production.