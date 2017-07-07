News By Tag
* Tea
* Probiotics
* China
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RateTea Adds Category For Dark Tea, Hei Cha, Post-Fermented Teas Beyond Pu-erh
RateTea has added a category for dark teas, including Pu-erh tea as well as other post-fermented teas. Besides Pu-erh, the category lists teas produced in Hunan and Guangxi provinces, and a few from other countries.
Although Pu-erh dominates the category of dark teas in terms of both reputation and volume of production and consumption, there are also dark teas produced elsewhere. In China, major areas of production include Hunan province and Guangxi province. There are also newer productions in the style of Pu-erh tea, but not technically "Pu-erh" because of being produced outside of Yunnan province, that are produced in other countries, including Vietnam, Japan, Nepal, and Malawi; these teas are now classified as dark tea on the site.
What is in the category?
The category currently lists 159 teas, 150 of which are Pu-erh. There are 81 reviews, only one of which is of a dark tea produced outside China's Yunnan province.
RateTea is actively soliciting new listings of teas, as well as reviews, of dark teas other than Pu-erh, especially those of older, established Chinese traditions.
View the new dark tea category:
https://ratetea.com/
View the older, more specific Pu-erh category:
https://ratetea.com/
Contact
Alex Zorach
Founder and Editor, RateTea
***@ratetea.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse