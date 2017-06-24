 
News By Tag
* Health
* Tea
* Additives
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newark
  Delaware
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Tea Can Contain Numerous Additives, Some Safer Than Others | RateTea Reports

RateTea analyzes the most commonly used additives in commercial tea: although additives to tea are uncommon, and the most common ones are harmless, a few raise health concerns. Some flavorings reflect inferior quality, evident in flavor.
 
 
Discussion of natural flavors vs. artificial flavors
Discussion of natural flavors vs. artificial flavors
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Health
Tea
Additives

Industry:
Food

Location:
Newark - Delaware - US

Subject:
Reports

NEWARK, Del. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Tea is widely and accurately regarded as a natural and healthy drink, but commercial tea blends, especially packaged products in tea bags, particularly those marketed as "health" or "wellness" products, can occasionally include a variety of additives.

RateTea has analyzed and reported on the most common additives used in commorecial tea blends, exploring both their safety and how they relate to flavor and quality.

Flavor additives

The most common ingredients in tea blends are flavorings, including natural flavorings and artificial flavorings.  These ingredients are entirely safe, and they can sometimes enhance the flavor of a blend, but they often are used as a substitute to mask or compensate for low-quality ingredients.

Other less common flavoring ingredients include citric acid and sweeteners, both of which can be unwelcome when unexpected.

Color and texture additives

Artificial colors are rare in teas and herbal blends; typically, whole ingredients are used to achieve changes in color of the brewed cup.  There is an occasional risk of (illegal) color additives to pure black tea, a particular problem in low-quality teas from South India.

Other uncommon additives, mostly in commercial tea bags, include soy lechithin and modified corn starch.

Supplements, extracts, and added caffeine pose health risks

By far the most dangerous additives to commercial tea bags are concentrated extracts or supplements, such as green tea extract, added to blends marketed as "wellness teas" or health or weight loss products.  Some teas contain extra caffeine, often extracted from tea itself and then added back into the blend.  Some of these concentrated extracts and supplements can pose health risks.

Read RateTea's full article on additives in tea:

https://ratetea.com/topic/additives-in-tea/80/

Read more about tea and health on RateTea:

https://ratetea.com/tag/health

Contact
Alex Zorach
Founder and Editor, RateTea
***@ratetea.com
End
Source:RateTea / Merit Exchange LLC
Email:***@ratetea.com Email Verified
Tags:Health, Tea, Additives
Industry:Food
Location:Newark - Delaware - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RateTea PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share