Tea Culture Offers A Respite From Negativity of Political Dialogue

-- The culture of political negativity in the U.S. has reached unprecedented levels in recent years and months, although the problem has been evident for years. Examples of escalating disrespectful speech include personal attacks and namecalling, reading negative intentions into others' behavior, and a selective focus on and magnification of negative attributes of political opponents.People on both sides of the political aisle in the two-party system, both Republicans and Democrats, have engaged in this disrespect. The negativity and disrespect has also been fueled by outside parties, including fake news outlets, and even "reputable" or respected news media using fear-mongering as a business tactic, producing clickbait articles that demonize political adversaries because it generates more views and thus revenue.In this atmosphere, tea culture offers a beacon, a respite from the negativity and disrespect that is corrupting our society. Tea offers both a physiological and cultural escape from this political culture.Tea contains caffeine, making it one of the two most commonly-consumed caffeinated drinks, along with coffee. Tea and coffee are often compared to each other, but tea has markedly less caffeine per cup. In addition, tea has other substances, such as L-theanine, known to promote calm and relaxation. Tea thus offers a calmer, more level sort of stimulation relative to coffee, lending itself to clear, rational thinking, exactly what is needed in the current political atmosphere.As tea is found in countless cultures worldwide, the culture surrounding it is diverse. Yet there are certain commonalities, and the cultural associations with tea mirror or echo its physiological effects.Tea is typically associated with calm, rejuvenation, mindfulness and meditation, with taking a break. It is often associated with a sort of calm, rational mindset and mood, in which people remain level-headed and focus on being in the moment, enjoying their drink, and appreciating the presence of other people.These associations can all have a profoundly healing effect on people.