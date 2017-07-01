News By Tag
Tea Culture Offers A Respite From Negativity of Political Dialogue
The political dialogue in the U.S. has been escalating in its level of negativity and disrespect recently, with both Democrats and Republicans contributing to the problem. Tea culture provides a calm escape from this atmosphere.
People on both sides of the political aisle in the two-party system, both Republicans and Democrats, have engaged in this disrespect. The negativity and disrespect has also been fueled by outside parties, including fake news outlets, and even "reputable" or respected news media using fear-mongering as a business tactic, producing clickbait articles that demonize political adversaries because it generates more views and thus revenue.
In this atmosphere, tea culture offers a beacon, a respite from the negativity and disrespect that is corrupting our society. Tea offers both a physiological and cultural escape from this political culture.
The physiology of tea's influence on the mind and body
Tea contains caffeine, making it one of the two most commonly-consumed caffeinated drinks, along with coffee. Tea and coffee are often compared to each other, but tea has markedly less caffeine per cup. In addition, tea has other substances, such as L-theanine, known to promote calm and relaxation. Tea thus offers a calmer, more level sort of stimulation relative to coffee, lending itself to clear, rational thinking, exactly what is needed in the current political atmosphere.
The culture of tea
As tea is found in countless cultures worldwide, the culture surrounding it is diverse. Yet there are certain commonalities, and the cultural associations with tea mirror or echo its physiological effects.
Tea is typically associated with calm, rejuvenation, mindfulness and meditation, with taking a break. It is often associated with a sort of calm, rational mindset and mood, in which people remain level-headed and focus on being in the moment, enjoying their drink, and appreciating the presence of other people.
These associations can all have a profoundly healing effect on people.
Take a break from the negativity of the political atmosphere and explore the world of tea:
Read about the effects of L-theanine:
