July 2017





Executive Powers to launch leadership certification program worldwide

Michael J. Tolan, author and motivational speaker, has announced that the World Class Institute for Leadership will deliver Leadership Certification programs for HR leaders, business executives and trainers globally.
 
 
DOWNTOWN BURJ KHALIFA, UAE - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Executive Powers launches trainer certification in Leadership

Motivational speaker and author Michael J. Tolan announced that the World Class Institute of Leadership will be hosting trainer certification programs based on his leadership book, Executive Powers.

Mr. Tolan served as a C-Level executive for several organizations before creating his own group of companies leading 790 staff for 15 years as CEO.

After divesting his interests, he turned his focus on his core passion, enabling others to succeed and today is a Motivational speaker.

Executive Powers, Cracking the Code to Magnetic Leadership Mastery is a leaders handbook to raise their awareness in importance to treating their teams like customers and partners.

World Class Institute, a Dubai based business unit, has affiliates in Europe and Asia and will be conducting the leadership certification for HR leaders, business executives and trainers.

" Leaders who take the time to take care of the people on the inside, seldom have to worry about how their customers are treated on the outside," says the author.

"There is a famine within many organizations today in leadership excellence." he said.

"Our program for leadership certification allows each delegate to participate in a 2 day total immersion in great leadership practices."

The 'train the trainer' Executive Powers program will allow the delegates to use the intellectual property under license by the author to host leadership training programs in a variety of available territories.

Executive Powers is available on Amazon.com

For more information visit:

http://www.WorldClassInstitute.net

Jul 04, 2017



