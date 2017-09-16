 
News By Tag
* Leadership Retreat
* World Class Leadership
* HR Leadership
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Downtown Burj Khalifa
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109

No Powerpoints, No Walls for Leadership Retreat Malaysia

A Unique Global Leadership Development Retreat will take place in Malaysia September 16th for 6 days, without power-point presentations, replaced by incredible experiences.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Leadership Retreat
* World Class Leadership
* HR Leadership

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Downtown Burj Khalifa - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
* Events

DOWNTOWN BURJ KHALIFA, UAE - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- When you think of leadership development, you might envision sitting at a table or in a chair in a conference room, listening to a facilitator who shows a power-point presentation for hours on end.

A bold new initiative with a global faculty has recently appointed author of Executive Powers, Cracking the Code to Magnetic Leadership, Michael J. Tolan to join their global faculty for the Malaysia Leaders 2017 on September 16th for 6 days of outdoor experiences in leadership development.

"This leadership retreat is a one of a kind breakthrough opportunity for leader of all ages and responsibilities, which will totally ignore the traditional methods of transferring information" says Tolan.

World Class Leadership Retreat/Event

Packed with

(Wide Range of) Learning Interventions

Outside the 4 walls (delivered) by Global Standouts

(Wide Range of) Leisure Interventions

Never Offered Before

Savor Epic/Incredible Experiences

Embark with us on

"Journey to Leadership Excellence"

In Malaysia

Sep 16 to 21, 2017

"Instead, participants will be immersed in experiences unique to the program that will include mastermind sessions, wellness and mindfulness, coaching, and group sessions in nature." added the author.

"We are excited to have been selected to be an integral part of this unique leadership faculty, along with other experts from Dubai, Australia, Europe and Asia to enable participants to elevate their leadership skills while engaging with nature and other global participants, " he said.

This unique experience will empower, refresh and recharge HR Leaders, Managers, Trainers, Business Owners, Executives, Real Estate and Sales Professionals.

The 6 Full Days and nights in Malaysia are packed with fun learning experiences, excursions that build on the program, and take home skills that will be a value for a lifetime in leadership.

The delegates will receive a full itinerary complete with meals and hotels included in the package.

Registration of Interest is on the link below.

Registration for Early Bird Discounts close July 26th.

For more information contact :

http://www.worldclassinstitute.net/leadershipretreats.html

Contact
Michael J. Tolan
***@sebchem.co.uk
End
Source:Sebchem Consultancy
Email:***@sebchem.co.uk
Posted By:***@sebchem.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Leadership Retreat, World Class Leadership, HR Leadership
Industry:Event
Location:Downtown Burj Khalifa - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
World Class Group-UAE News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share