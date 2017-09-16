No Powerpoints, No Walls for Leadership Retreat Malaysia

A Unique Global Leadership Development Retreat will take place in Malaysia September 16th for 6 days, without power-point presentations, replaced by incredible experiences.

-- When you think of leadership development, you might envision sitting at a table or in a chair in a conference room, listening to a facilitator who shows a power-point presentation for hours on end."This leadership retreat is a one of a kind breakthrough opportunity for leader of all ages and responsibilities, which will totally ignore the traditional methods of transferring information"says Tolan.Packed with(Wide Range of) Learning InterventionsOutside the 4 walls (delivered) by Global Standouts(Wide Range of) Leisure InterventionsNever Offered BeforeSavor Epic/Incredible ExperiencesEmbark with us on"Journey to Leadership Excellence"In MalaysiaSep 16 to 21, 2017"Instead, participants will be immersed in experiences unique to the program that will include mastermind sessions, wellness and mindfulness, coaching, and group sessions in nature." added the author."We are excited to have been selected to be an integral part of this unique leadership faculty, along with other experts from Dubai, Australia, Europe and Asia to enable participants to elevate their leadership skills while engaging with nature and other global participants, " he said.This unique experience will empower, refresh and recharge HR Leaders, Managers, Trainers, Business Owners, Executives, Real Estate and Sales Professionals.The 6 Full Days and nights in Malaysia are packed with fun learning experiences, excursions that build on the program, and take home skills that will be a value for a lifetime in leadership.The delegates will receive a full itinerary complete with meals and hotels included in the package.Registration of Interest is on the link below.Registration for Early Bird Discounts close July 26th.For more information contact :