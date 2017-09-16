News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
No Powerpoints, No Walls for Leadership Retreat Malaysia
A Unique Global Leadership Development Retreat will take place in Malaysia September 16th for 6 days, without power-point presentations, replaced by incredible experiences.
A bold new initiative with a global faculty has recently appointed author of Executive Powers, Cracking the Code to Magnetic Leadership, Michael J. Tolan to join their global faculty for the Malaysia Leaders 2017 on September 16th for 6 days of outdoor experiences in leadership development.
"This leadership retreat is a one of a kind breakthrough opportunity for leader of all ages and responsibilities, which will totally ignore the traditional methods of transferring information"
World Class Leadership Retreat/Event
Packed with
(Wide Range of) Learning Interventions
Outside the 4 walls (delivered) by Global Standouts
(Wide Range of) Leisure Interventions
Never Offered Before
Savor Epic/Incredible Experiences
Embark with us on
"Journey to Leadership Excellence"
In Malaysia
Sep 16 to 21, 2017
"Instead, participants will be immersed in experiences unique to the program that will include mastermind sessions, wellness and mindfulness, coaching, and group sessions in nature." added the author.
"We are excited to have been selected to be an integral part of this unique leadership faculty, along with other experts from Dubai, Australia, Europe and Asia to enable participants to elevate their leadership skills while engaging with nature and other global participants, " he said.
This unique experience will empower, refresh and recharge HR Leaders, Managers, Trainers, Business Owners, Executives, Real Estate and Sales Professionals.
The 6 Full Days and nights in Malaysia are packed with fun learning experiences, excursions that build on the program, and take home skills that will be a value for a lifetime in leadership.
The delegates will receive a full itinerary complete with meals and hotels included in the package.
Registration of Interest is on the link below.
Registration for Early Bird Discounts close July 26th.
For more information contact :
http://www.worldclassinstitute.net/
Contact
Michael J. Tolan
***@sebchem.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse