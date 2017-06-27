Mile of Music Original Artists Hosted by Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass

"Songs on the Lawn" to be a part of the 43rd Annual Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass Arts Festival.

Contact

Jennifer Stevenson

Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass

***@bmmglass.com Jennifer StevensonBergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass

End

-- Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is pleased to announce a concert associated with its 43annual Arts Festival on July 16called "Songs on the Lawn." "Songs on the Lawn", presented by Nicolet National Bank, will feature Mile of Music original artists including, J-Council, Christopher Gold & The New Old Things, FEATherWOLF, and Adria Ramos.The concert will be held on the lake side lawn of the museum in the festival beer and wine garden. The garden opens at 11am, with live music scheduled from 1-6pm. Wisconsin craft brews will be on tap. There is no cover charge."We're excited to work with Mile of Music to bring together the visual and performing arts. The collaboration benefits the museum by bringing a new audience to the museum to see what we're all about. The Mile expands its presence beyond Appleton to other Fox Cities communities, and that's great for everyone," says, Jen Stevenson, marketing and communications director for the museum."Songs on the Lawn" is a welcome addition to the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass Arts Festival, 43 year-old community tradition. The Arts Festival in Riverside Park, across the street from the museum, features original artwork by nearly 70 regional artist and food from local vendors. It runs from 10am – 4pm. The event is free.The Arts Festival is a major fundraiser for the museum and supports museum educational programming and free general admission for everyone, always.