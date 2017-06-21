News By Tag
* Museum
* Neenah
* Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
43rd Annual Festival Celebrates the Arts Sunday, July 16th
The festival features fine arts and crafts from 70 regional artists working in a variety of media. Artists will display work for sale in two and three-dimensional categories including, glass, jewelry, prints, pottery, metal sculpture and painting. Chainsaw carving demonstrations will be happening throughout the day.
Again this year there will be children's activities on the front lawn of the museum. Families can create a glass sun catcher for $15 or make many free make-and-take art projects. Food vendors from across the Fox Cities will offer a variety of tasty items for sale.
Festival goers can enjoy live music and refreshments on the lakeside lawn of the museum from 11-6pm at the beer and wine garden. Craft beer will be on tap from Lion's Tail Brewing Company. There is no cover charge.
The arts festival is a major fundraiser for the museum. The event supports museum educational programming and free general admission to the museum for everyone, always.
About Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass
Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is a regional art museum with glass-focused programming. The museum has four permanent glass collections:
The museum operates as a private, not for profit, 501(c)(3) organization, independent of the City of Neenah and other organizations similarly named. Since it opened in 1959, museum general admission has been free for everyone, always; it relies on private and corporate donations to continue to do so.
Hours: Tuesday—
Telephone: 920.751.4658, Website bmmglass.com (http://www.bergstrom-
Media Contact
Jennifer Stevenson
Marketing and Communications Director
9207514658
***@bmmglass.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse