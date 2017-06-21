 
43rd Annual Festival Celebrates the Arts Sunday, July 16th

 
 
NEENAH, Wis. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is pleased to announce its 43nd Annual Arts Festival will be held on Sunday, July 16th from 10am until 4pm. The Arts Festival, presented by Bergstrom Automotive of Neenah, is held in Riverside Park, directly across the street from the museum.

The festival features fine arts and crafts from 70 regional artists working in a variety of media. Artists will display work for sale in two and three-dimensional categories including, glass, jewelry, prints, pottery, metal sculpture and painting. Chainsaw carving demonstrations will be happening throughout the day.

Again this year there will be children's activities on the front lawn of the museum. Families can create a glass sun catcher for $15 or make many free make-and-take art projects.  Food vendors from across the Fox Cities will offer a variety of tasty items for sale.

Festival goers can enjoy live music and refreshments on the lakeside lawn of the museum from 11-6pm at the beer and wine garden.   Craft beer will be on tap from Lion's Tail Brewing Company. There is no cover charge.

The arts festival is a major fundraiser for the museum. The event supports museum educational programming and free general admission to the museum for everyone, always.

About Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass
Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is a regional art museum with glass-focused programming. The museum has four permanent glass collections: the world's most representative collection of antique and contemporary glass paperweights, a stunning collection of Germanic drinking vessels dating from 1573, a collection of Victorian-Era decorative glass and an ever-growing collection of contemporary glass.  The museum also offers a schedule of temporary glass exhibitions, as well as studio classes in glass for youth and adults.

The museum operates as a private, not for profit, 501(c)(3) organization, independent of the City of Neenah and other organizations similarly named. Since it opened in 1959, museum general admission has been free for everyone, always; it relies on private and corporate donations to continue to do so.
Hours:  Tuesday—Saturday 10:00—4:30pm and Sunday 1:00—4:30pm
Telephone:  920.751.4658, Website  bmmglass.com (http://www.bergstrom-mahlermuseum.com/)

Media Contact
Jennifer Stevenson
Marketing and Communications Director
9207514658
***@bmmglass.com
