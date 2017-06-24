News By Tag
Wild Life Is Causing A Wild Ride
Bikers in Wisconsin Face Dangers From Even The Cutest of Foes
In 2016, 11 biker lives were lost due to deer running out into the road. This is compared to two fatalities in all 2015 and eight in 2014.
According to Department of Natural Resources (DNR), there are more deer-vehicle collisions during the months of October and November when deer are most active during the breeding and May and June when yearling are seeking out new areas to live. There are also other contributing factors such as weather and food sources. No matter what the reason, the deer are out there and motorcyclists need to be aware and be proactive.
• Ride slower during peak deer times; Dawn and dusk
• Decreasing speed gives more time to spot a deer and plan an escape route.
• Cover the brakes to reduce your reaction time.
• Use your high-beam headlight and your additional riding light when possible.
• Stagger riders in a group; if one hits a deer this will lower the chance of another crashing or more riders being involved in that crash.
And it's not just deer that are causing crashed out on the road. In the past motorcyclists have crashed with horses, cows, turkeys and wolves and have not survived. Animals don't know to look twice to save a life and no one could ever predict when or where any animal will pop out. Therefore, it's up to the rider to watch out for the animals. Remember; they are in their environment and aren't aware that a motorcycle will be visiting.
ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments) is a bi-partisan grass roots organization with a goal to give the motorcyclists of Wisconsin a strong, united voice with regard to their future, their way of life, their safety and their legal rights as motorcyclists and citizens.
