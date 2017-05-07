News By Tag
May Is Motorcycle Awareness Month and Bikers Demand Respect…
But...Respect is a two-way street and should be given to get it!
There are several ways that drivers can be aware of motorcycles on the road. They are:
--Make sure to use your mirrors and check your blind spots for motorcycles and other vehicles. Before making a turn or changing lanes, look and look again. Remember: motorcycles are smaller and appear farther away than they are.
--When driving near a motorcycle, let them have full use of their lane of traffic and don't follow too close in case the motorcyclist has to stop quickly. All motorists are urged to make sure they use their turn signals changing lanes and direction.
--Never, EVER drive distracted or under the influence. Your distraction or impairment could literally cost someone their life.
But...Motorcyclists need to remain aware as well!
--Maintain riding with the stream of traffic; don't weave in and out.
--When riding in groups, allow other vehicles to merge whenever possible; sometimes it can't be avoided so be courteous and let them in.
--Give other vehicles the room they need and deserve.
--Obey speed limits, street signs and use your turn signals at all times.
--Ride within your limits. Never, EVER ride under the influence.
--Remember you have neighbors and share the community with others. You may like the way your ride sounds, but your neighbor may not especially if woken up. Use throttle management to lessen noise levels.
All road users need to show respect to the other motorists the road. If we show respect by monitoring our own driving and riding habits and policing our own actions, we will literally save lives. Give respect, get respect and raise awareness; this month and always!
For more information about ABATE of Wisconsin, please visit www.abatewis.org
ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments) is a bi-partisan grass roots organization with a goal to give the motorcyclists of Wisconsin a strong, united voice with regard to their future, their way of life, their safety and their legal rights as motorcyclists and citizens.
Contact
Kari Kempka
PR Director
***@abatewis.org
