May 2017
Motorcycle Awareness Month is Coming to an End

Gone for this year but these things should NEVER be forgotten!
 
 
STATEWIDE, Wis. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- May was a month of raising awareness that motorcycles are back on the road and everyone should look twice to save a life! All road users need to be aware of other others using the road to ensure that everyone makes it home at night. As the riding season is, for many, officially underway, bikers need to remind themselves of a few tips and tricks after their long winter hibernation. After all, rider education should always begin at home.

For starters, many riders still don't have an "M" endorsement. Forty percent of motorcycle fatalities in Wisconsin were not licensed to ride their motorcycle on the road. That endorsement is given to riders who have taken and passed a rider test at the DMV or completed a riding training course. Taking BRC course teaches the novice rider the skills to operate the motorcycle safely. For the more experienced rider the BRC2 is available and also enables you to bypass the DMV road test with successful completion. Simply visit www.wisconsindot.gov/gettrained to find a course near you. If you are unable to schedule or testing springtime the that is convienent for you please. Visit endorsewimc.com

ABATE of Wisconsin offers the BRC and the BRC2 course through their ABATE of Wisconsin SafeRider program. The courses consist of classroom study covering risk management, rider awareness, rider impairment, traffic management, perception and observation, and traction management followed by a written test. The riding portion of the class consists of cornering, braking skills, swerving to avoid obstacles, tight slow speed handling, and combinations of curves. Whether it is by going to the DMV and taking a road test or taking a course, it is important for anyone who rides to get their "M" endorsement. Even the most experience rider can benefit from skills learned participating in a rider education course.

As motorcycle awareness month comes to an end, our responsibility on the road is never over. Always look twice, save a life and educate yourself on rider safety.

ABATE of Wisconsin's goal is to give the motorcyclists of Wisconsin a strong united voice without regard to their political affiliation for their future, their way of life, their safety and their legal rights as motorcyclists and citizens.

