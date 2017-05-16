 
Industry News





The Privacy of All is at Stake!

Bills SB196/AB254 will be heard at public hearing this Tuesday
 
MADISON, Wis. - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- On Tuesday May 23, 2017, the Wisconsin State Senate and Assembly will each hold public hearings in regards to protecting your privacy. SB196/AB254 (The Black Box Bill) will be heard in the respective committees on Consumer Protection. This hearing will allow for information to be shared on who owns the information collected in your vehicles data collection devices.

Currently, auto manufacturers, and any individual who has the technology to do so, can collect your personal, private information. That information includes where you have driven, when you travel and your driving habits. The committees will hear from individuals and groups that want to be allowed to collect, store and possibly sell the information to other parties.

ABATE of Wisconsin worked with Senator Stroebel and Representatives Kremer and Quinn to protect your information from being accessed by anyone who is able to get it. ABATE members will be in attendance to show their support for these very important personal protection bills. The Senate Committee will hold the hearing at 9:30 AM in Room 300SE of the state capital and the Assembly Committee will hold its hearing at 10AM in room 300NE.

The privacy of every individual who operates a motor vehicle or owns any device with a data recorder is at stake and ABATE of Wisconsin Inc. is at the forefront to ensure that information remains private.

Contact
Kari Kempka
Public Relations Director
***@abatewis.org
End
Source:ABATE of Wisconsin Inc.
Email:***@abatewis.org Email Verified
Tags:Privacy, Black Box, Abate
Industry:Transportation
Location:Madison - Wisconsin - United States
