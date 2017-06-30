Evolve IP Delivers Industry-Leading Customer Satisfaction Scores
Hires SVP of Customer Operations to Enhance Services Through International Expansion
WAYNE, Pa. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced the results of a series of customer satisfaction and net promoter score (NPS) surveys that quantified the company's success in delivering outstanding customer satisfaction. Additionally, the company has hired Art Gairo as Senior Vice President of Customer Operations to enhance the company's programs as Evolve IP continues its global expansion. The surveys, conducted routinely, measure a wide variety of customer touch points ranging from product effectiveness, to documentation, to training, and the industry-leading results are a direct reflection of Evolve IP's commitment to deliver exceptional customer experiences from pre-sales through service delivery.
Highlights of the surveys include 95 percent satisfaction for UC activations and 98 percent satisfaction in cloud computing implementation, training and documentation. Evolve IP also scored an exceptional 60 in objectively measured Net Promoter Score (NPS). NPS indicates a strong willingness for existing customers to recommend Evolve IPs solutions to their peers. To ensure unbiased results Evolve IP collects feedback automatically from every customer leveraging third-party survey software.
The high marks can be attributed to Evolve IP's long-term commitment to providing white-glove user experiences. The company has made significant investments in onboarding, training, and educational programs to ensure skilled sales consultants and engineers provide seamless deployments and ongoing support. Survey results and customer feedback also play a critical role in developing and refining Evolve IP's service delivery strategies and product development cycles.
"The survey results are extremely rewarding, and also what we expected as we design cloud strategies that are specific for our customer's needs. As a result of those solutions, and with the incredible efforts of our sales and customer experience teams, we have an unparalleled 98% annual retention rate," said Evolve IP's Executive Vice President of Business Operations, Michael Batdorf. "In addition to being excited about the survey results we couldn't be more pleased to welcome Art Gairo to Evolve IP. Art has a proven track record of success and leadership and is the ideal person to lead our customer operations teams as we continue our domestic and international growth."
Mr. Gairo joins Evolve IP with 15 years of industry-focused, senior level customer operations experience. A multiple award-winner, including for 'Customer Service Team of the Year', he has completed his 6 Sigma Black Belt and has a Masters degree from Villanova University in Organizational Leadership. Art has also twice served as Chairman of the American Business Awards for Customer Service. Mr. Gairo noted, "I'm thrilled to be leading such a talented and customer centric organization and am incredibly excited to bring Evolve IP's unique approach to more markets as the company grows overseas."
One of the nation's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, legal, insurance, banking, technology, travel, veterinary medicine, and retail - and to some of the world's most recognizable brands. The company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM solution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: virtual data centers / servers, IP phone systems / unified communications, disaster recovery as a service, desktop services and hosted contact centers.
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS, and more, are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with nearly 200,000 users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
