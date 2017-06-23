Country(s)
FirstService Residential Selected to Provide Full-Service Management for Canyon Creek Village
Canyon Creek Village is an established, gated-townhome community in north central San Antonio. The neighborhood features beautiful mature trees and variances in both exterior and interior architecture. Residents enjoy complete tree and lawn care, a clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts, providing for a low-maintenance, luxurious living experience.
"The commitment FirstService Residential has made to ensure a smooth transition and the professionalism and follow-through by the team has been exceptional,"
"We are honored to have been selected as the management company for Canyon Creek Village," said Ray Jaklitsch, president for FirstService Residential in San Antonio. "With our depth of experience in providing full-service management, maintenance and lifestyle services, we are confident that our team will add value for the residents in the community."
FirstService Residential manages over 210 associations throughout the San Antonio area. Canyon Creek Village is a welcome addition to the number of communities the company serves in San Antonio and across the state.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, COAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and commercial properties.
With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com/
