Country(s)
Industry News
FirstService Residential Recognized For Community and Lifestyle Excellence
As the community management partner for Harvest, a Hillwood Communities neighborhood, FirstService Residential was honored to receive the following awards:
- Master Planned Community of the Year 600 acres or more – Harvest, Hillwood Communities
- Lifestyle Director of the Year – Page Austin, Harvest - FirstService Residential
- Best Lifestyle Annual Program – Harvest, Hillwood Communities
"FirstService Residential has taken our vision for lifestyle to a whole new level; one that we believe is unmatched in our industry, either in Dallas/Fort Worth or any other market," states Angie Mastrocola, senior vice president for Hillwood Communities. "Of all the amenities we offer, lifestyle by far is the most important. The collaboration and partnership we share with FirstService Residential is tremendous. We have the utmost respect for their vision, staff and their dedication to creating a sense of community in our most important projects."
FirstService Residential is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and enhancing the lifestyle of every resident in the communities it manages. "People want to feel connected to where they live and that ultimately means they want chances to create and foster relationships in many different ways," says Peggy Bessellieu, live smart lifestyle director for FirstService Residential. "Creating opportunities for residents and their families to engage in meaningful experiences in the community is at the heart of what drives our lifestyle program."
FirstService Residential is the exclusive association management partner for Hillwood Communities in Texas and currently manages nearly 1,000 community associations across the state.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, COAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.
With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com.
Contact
Shelly Cooke
***@fsresidential.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse