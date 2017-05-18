Country(s)
FirstService Residential Selected to Manage HarborWalk
FirstService Residential expands its coastal lifestyle community management portfolio with the addition of HarborWalk in Galveston, TX.
HarborWalk, Galveston County's premier lifestyle community, features established amenities including the HarborWalk Yacht Club complete with lap pool, family and children's pools and a full-service restaurant and bar. Residents also enjoy activities such as boating, fishing, kayaking, tennis and more.
Located just west of I-45 on the intercoastal waterway, HarborWalk is in a preferred location offering residents a short commute to the greater Houston area. This gated community consists of approximately 325 homesites offering prospective buyers options for new coastal cottages, waterfront lots and custom homes.
"We are honored to have been selected as the management partner for HarborWalk,"
FirstService Residential manages over 280 associations throughout the Greater Houston area. The addition of HarborWalk expands the influence of FirstService Residential in southern Texas and the number of coastal communities in the company's portfolio.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, COAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.
With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com/
