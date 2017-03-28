Country(s)
FirstService Residential Welcomes New Properties to Management Portfolio in San Antonio
FirstService Residential, a proud partner with many prominent residential developers in San Antonio, welcomes Pomona Park, Elley Crossing and Enclave at Hanover Cove to its portfolio.
SAN ANTONIO - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- FirstService Residential, the leading property and homeowners association (HOA) management company in Texas, has been selected to deliver management services for multiple new residential developments in San Antonio.
Pomona Park, a Century Communities development, will open in Spring 2017 in the northwest interior side of Loop 1604 and Bandera Rd. This new community will consist of 61 homes and provide convenient access to the area's best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Elley Crossing is a developing Centex community in historic New Braunfels and is situated near Highway 46. With numerous outdoor recreation areas complete with water-filled fun, residents can enjoy an active lifestyle in a small town environment. At completion, Elley Crossing will consist of 450 homes.
Enclave at Hanover Cove, a new phase of the established Hanover Cove community by Centex, will consist of 88 additional single-family homes. Located in Converse, minutes from Randolph Air Force Base and Ft. Sam Houston, this community offers residents a family-friendly atmosphere complete with community pool and cabana onsite and quick access to Live Oak City Park.
FirstService Residential currently manages the Hanover Cove master HOA and is a long-term partner with PulteGroup, the parent company for Centex. The larger Hanover Cove community will feature nearly 500 homes at completion.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with these experienced developers to help deliver on their vision for building great communities,"
Jaklitsch adds, "Our local team of management professionals understands that every community is unique. By customizing our solutions, it helps to ensure we deliver the programs and services that will add the most value and enhance the lifestyles of the residents in the communities we manage."
FirstService Residential manages over 210 associations throughout the San Antonio area. These properties are a welcome addition to the growing number of new developments the company serves in San Antonio and across the state.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, COAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.
With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com/
