FirstService Residential Awarded for Community Lifestyle Excellence
FirstService Residential, Legend Communities and Crescent Communities, LLC, awarded multiple honors for community and lifestyle excellence by The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Austin.
AUSTIN, Texas - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- FirstService Residential, the leading property and homeowner association management company in Texas, in partnership with Legend Communities, a full-service residential and commercial developer, and Crescent Communities, LLC, a leading real estate investment and operating firm, recently received multiple honors from The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Austin at its 2017 Annual MAX Awards. The MAX, or excellence awards, are hosted by the HBA's sales and marketing council each year to honor builders, developers and associate members of the HBA for their accomplishments.
As the community management partner for Rough Hollow for the past nine years, FirstService Residential was part of the team that received Master-Planned Community of the Year award. This marked the second year the community has received this award. In addition, Rough Hollow was awarded Best Lifestyle for a Master-Planned Community for the third consecutive year.
"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards from the HBA again," says Bill Hayes, chief operations officer for Legend Communities. "Rough Hollow has an unparalleled combination of amenities, lifestyle, lake access and physical beauty that we feel no other community can match. Our partnership with the management team at FirstService Residential and continuous development of our lifestyle program, features and amenities are an integral part of our efforts to make sure our residents have a best-in-class master-planned community to enjoy for years to come."
FirstService Residential Austin President Bonnie Carlisle also comments that delivering a first-rate experience is a top priority. "We are extremely proud of Rachelle Sturgis, FirstService Residential lifestyle director for Rough Hollow, and the team who serves this community. They do an amazing job connecting residents in the community and continuously refining the lifestyle programming to promote the best engagement and experience possible."
FirstService Residential currently manages nearly 1,000 communities across Texas and more than 110 associations throughout the Central Texas area.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, COAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.
With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com/
