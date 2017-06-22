 
News By Tag
* Pediatric Reporting
* CVIS
* Cardiovascular Reporting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

East Coast Pediatric Practice Enhances Digisonics System for Interoperability with 3rd Party Systems

Pediatric Cardiology Associates in Syracuse, N.Y. adds efficiency to their cardiology workflow via interfaces with their EMR and imaging modalities.
 
HOUSTON - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Pediatric Cardiology Associates in Syracuse, N.Y., streamlined their Digisonics Cardiovascular Information System by adding HL7 interfaces directly to their Allscripts EMR.  Additionally, they added DICOM Modality Worklist to autopopulate the facility's imaging devices with a list of scheduled studies for workflow automation and improved accuracy by eliminating manual entry of patient data.

"We have used Digisonics for pediatric cardiology for more than 15 years. We have a busy lab as we read more than 7,000 studies per year and Digisonics has always provided great support for our team.  Digisonics has been an excellent partner in helping us achieve the best patient care possible," said Matthew Egan, MD, FAAP, FACC.

http://www.digisonics.com/east-coast-pediatric-practice-enhances-digisonics-system-for-interoperability-with-3rd-party-systems/

About Digisonics, Inc.

Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.

Contact
Digisonics
***@digison.net
End
Source:
Email:***@digison.net Email Verified
Tags:Pediatric Reporting, CVIS, Cardiovascular Reporting
Industry:Software
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Digisonics News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share