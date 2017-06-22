News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
East Coast Pediatric Practice Enhances Digisonics System for Interoperability with 3rd Party Systems
Pediatric Cardiology Associates in Syracuse, N.Y. adds efficiency to their cardiology workflow via interfaces with their EMR and imaging modalities.
"We have used Digisonics for pediatric cardiology for more than 15 years. We have a busy lab as we read more than 7,000 studies per year and Digisonics has always provided great support for our team. Digisonics has been an excellent partner in helping us achieve the best patient care possible," said Matthew Egan, MD, FAAP, FACC.
http://www.digisonics.com/
About Digisonics, Inc.
Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.
Contact
Digisonics
***@digison.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse