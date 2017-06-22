Pediatric Cardiology Associates in Syracuse, N.Y. adds efficiency to their cardiology workflow via interfaces with their EMR and imaging modalities.

-- Pediatric Cardiology Associates in Syracuse, N.Y., streamlined their Digisonics Cardiovascular Information System by adding HL7 interfaces directly to their Allscripts EMR. Additionally, they added DICOM Modality Worklist to autopopulate the facility's imaging devices with a list of scheduled studies for workflow automation and improved accuracy by eliminating manual entry of patient data."We have used Digisonics for pediatric cardiology for more than 15 years. We have a busy lab as we read more than 7,000 studies per year and Digisonics has always provided great support for our team. Digisonics has been an excellent partner in helping us achieve the best patient care possible," said Matthew Egan, MD, FAAP, FACC.http://www.digisonics.com/east-coast-pediatric-practice-enhances-digisonics-system-for-interoperability-with-3rd-party-systems/Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.