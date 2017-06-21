News By Tag
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, North Hills Achieves 100 Closings
The first 100 closed sales represent more than $180 million in sales volume, with fewer than 10 residences remaining in Phase One. Construction on Phase Two of the project is well underway, with another 120 luxury condominiums scheduled to be completed between the end of 2018 and early 2019. The Ritz-Carlton Residences are situated on a 17-acre site located just 20 miles from Manhattan.
"This is a significant milestone for us at North Hills and in our company's expansion into the residential development space," said Scott Rechler, Chairman and CEO of RXR Realty, the property's developer. "We knew there was a market for this luxurious and full-service way of life on Long Island and the volume and velocity of sales continues to validate our vision of this development concept. Long Island was ready for this kind of living, and our residents are now among our greatest ambassadors. I thank them, and all the others who had the confidence in this vision to make it happen."
Residents of this resort-like property enjoy 24-hour concierge service and lavish amenities. The Clubhouse features grand entertaining spaces, a resident lounge and bar, board room, theater-style screening room, game & billiards room, and a state of the art fitness center with saunas, steam showers, and indoor & outdoor swimming pools. The park-like setting includes a walking path, expansive pond, and lush gardens throughout the property. Individual residences at the North Hills property range from 1,500 to 4,300 square feet, with two to four bedroom options. Each residence boasts private balconies or terraces, high ceilings, gourmet kitchens, well-appointed bathrooms and two parking spaces. In addition to the amenities in the Clubhouse, each residential building features its own club room, fitness center and yoga studio.
The Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty team, which has been the exclusive sales agent and marketing consultant since the inception of the project, has worked closely with RXR throughout the marketing and sales process and is very proud to have reached this sales milestone at North Hills.
"Every day our sales professionals listen to the needs of home buyers. We knew from the start that The Ritz-Carlton Residences were going to meet a need for affluent Long Islanders," said Patricia J. Petersen, President & CEO of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "We work with many people of all ages who can afford the very best and don't want to have to deal with the responsibility of maintaining a private residence or estate. They have a clear preference for a lifestyle that includes luxury amenities and hotel-services and The Ritz-Carlton Residences suit their needs extraordinarily well. It continues to be our great privilege to work side by side with RXR to have helped to put The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Long Island, North Hills on the map."
For more information, visit http://theresidenceslongisland.com
The RXR platform manages 81 commercial real estate properties and investments with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $15.4 billion as of March 31, 2017, comprising approximately 23.0 million square feet of commercial operating properties and approximately 3,200 multi-family and for sale units under active development in the New York Metropolitan area.
