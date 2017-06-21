News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
EmpoweringCPO discloses its art of negotiating with fleet leasing and management service providers
According to EmpoweringCPO companies try and provide each and every possible support to their employees so that they remain focused on their work. One of those support is providing vehicles for work related travel to their field work employees, which includes taking care of all the travel related reimbursements and costs related to the vehicle. Generally national and global companies outsource this service to Fleet Leasing and Management Service Providers.
According to EmpoweringCPO, the 4 major parameters that can be controlled are:
1) Discount Offered on Factory Invoice: The additional discount offered by the service provider on the factory invoice quoted by the automobile manufacturer.
2) Fuel Rebate: The fleet management companies have tie ups with fuel vendors and they recommend the employees of their clients to buy fuel from those vendors so that they get a pre decided discount.
3) Maintenance Rebate: Similar to fuel rebate, the fleet management companies also have tie ups with maintenance and service chain workshops.
4) Interest Rate: The vehicles are purchased on lease basis and funded by the fleet management service providers. And thus they in return charge an interest on the capital amount. The interest rates are linked to different index rates like Libor, H15, AA and Asset Backed CP.
Thus by controlling these 4 parameters higher overall savings can be achieved.
About EmpoweringCPO
EmpoweringCPO provides end to end Source to pay services to enable enterprises deliver best in class performance for key business outcomes such as reduced TCO and higher savings. Procurement Intelligence and Analytics are their key offerings to help clients successfully execute assignments like Spend Analysis, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Diversity, Sustainable Procurement and Low Cost Country Sourcing.
They are a team of experienced sourcing professionals. They are easy to work with, focus on outstanding client service, and work hard to ensure that the results are achieved. They have been serving Fortune 500 companies with global operations for more than 6 years now since their inception in 2011. Their value proposition centers on empowering clients procurement team to achieve their core business, sourcing and procurement objectives. Their fundamental strategy is to be a seamless extension of their client's procurement team.
Contact
To learn more please contact
Media Relations
Phone: +1-336-441-0020 (USA) / +91-9879564584 (India)
sales@empoweringcpo.com / www.EmpoweringCPO.com
Contact
Sujit Assudani
***@empoweringcpo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse