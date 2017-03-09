News By Tag
EmpoweringCPO gives quick tips on negotiation with courier and small parcel vendors
According to the current scenario, there is a sudden increase in business of courier & small parcel industry, with the rise in online purchase. Due to this there has been change in size and weight of packages. A large portion of the E commerce organizations tend to pack light weight things typically in enormous size boxes, this has prompted negative effect on the profitability of courier and small parcel service providers.
According to the company, the key to success is understanding the pricing mechanism and pricing parameters like dimensional weight pricing, divisor value and threshold value. EmpoweringCPO also recommended about leveraging the strength of regional players, since they can collaborate with other regional shippers and increase coverage and compete with large firms. The company also recommended on leveraging the capabilities of USPS for the target areas. Last but not the least they emphasized on understanding internal spend data, analyzing current available shipment data, negotiating threshold and divisor value.
About EmpoweringCPO
EmpoweringCPO provides end to end Source to pay services to enable enterprises deliver best in class performance for key business outcomes such as reduced TCO and higher savings. Procurement Intelligence and Analytics are their key offerings to help clients successfully execute assignments like Spend Analysis, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Diversity, Sustainable Procurement and Low Cost Country Sourcing.
They are a team of experienced sourcing professionals. They are easy to work with, focus on outstanding client service, and work hard to ensure that the results are achieved. They have been serving Fortune 500 companies with global operations for more than 5 years now since their inception in 2011. Their value proposition centers on empowering clients procurement team to achieve their core business, sourcing and procurement objectives. Their fundamental strategy is to be a seamless extension of their client's procurement team.
