 
News By Tag
* Management Consulting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Flushing
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


EmpoweringCPO gives quick tips on negotiation with courier and small parcel vendors

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Management Consulting

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Flushing - New York - US

FLUSHING, N.Y. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- USA and India based Sourcing and Procurement Advisory firm EmpoweringCPO gave tips on negotiation with courier and small parcel vendors. The company has been serving its clients since last 5 years now with its diverse portfolio of services. All their services are aimed at enabling enterprises deliver best in class performance for key business outcomes such as reduced TCO and higher savings. These services include Spend Analysis, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Diversity, Sustainable Procurement, Procurement Intelligence, Procurement Analytics and Low Cost Country Sourcing

According to the current scenario, there is a sudden increase in business of courier & small parcel industry, with the rise in online purchase. Due to this there has been change in size and weight of packages. A large portion of the E commerce organizations tend to pack light weight things typically in enormous size boxes, this has prompted negative effect on the profitability of courier and small parcel service providers.

According to the company, the key to success is understanding the pricing mechanism and pricing parameters like dimensional weight pricing, divisor value and threshold value. EmpoweringCPO also recommended about leveraging the strength of regional players, since they can collaborate with other regional shippers and increase coverage and compete with large firms. The company also recommended on leveraging the capabilities of USPS for the target areas. Last but not the least they emphasized on understanding internal spend data, analyzing current available shipment data, negotiating threshold and divisor value.

About EmpoweringCPO

EmpoweringCPO provides end to end Source to pay services to enable enterprises deliver best in class performance for key business outcomes such as reduced TCO and higher savings. Procurement Intelligence and Analytics are their key offerings to help clients successfully execute assignments like Spend Analysis, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Diversity, Sustainable Procurement and Low Cost Country Sourcing.

They are a team of experienced sourcing professionals. They are easy to work with, focus on outstanding client service, and work hard to ensure that the results are achieved. They have been serving Fortune 500 companies with global operations for more than 5 years now since their inception in 2011. Their value proposition centers on empowering clients procurement team to achieve their core business, sourcing and procurement objectives. Their fundamental strategy is to be a seamless extension of their client's procurement team.

Contact

To learn more please contact

Media Relations

Phone: +1-336-441-0020 (USA) / +91-9879564584 (India)

sales@empoweringcpo.com  / www.empoweringcpo.com

Contact
Sujit Assudani
***@empoweringcpo.com
End
Source:EmpoweringCPO Services Private Limited
Email:***@empoweringcpo.com Email Verified
Tags:Management Consulting
Industry:Business
Location:Flushing - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EmpoweringCPO Services Pvt. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share