June 2017
EmpoweringCPO announces new offering to help its client achieve green procurement goals

 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- USA and India based Sourcing and Procurement Advisory firm EmpoweringCPO announced its new offering to help procurement organizations achieve green procurement goals. One of the case studies published was about suggesting companies to switch printing methods. The company has been serving its clients since 6 years now with its diverse portfolio of services. All their services are aimed at enabling enterprises deliver best in class performance for key business outcomes such as reduced TCO and higher savings. These services include Spend Analysis, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Diversity, Sustainable Procurement, Procurement Intelligence and Procurement Analytics. After successfully delivering projects for these assignments, the company has now developed its delivery model for Sustainable Procurement to help achieve green procurement goals.

According to the company today organizations have to focus on Sustainable Procurement, to reduce the impact of global warming and carbon footprints. They have to understand their current working scenario and with little efforts and small changes achieve sustainability savings, by reducing non-renewable energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.  Bringing a minor change even in the printing methods helps organizations in achieving their CSR goals.

The case study published by the company talks about the 2 printing techniques which are highly prevalent in the market: Gravure and Flexographic Printing. According to the company, switching from Gravure to Flexographic printing would reduce the consumption of non-renewable energy and greenhouse gas emissions by 50%.  This is because gravure printing uses solvent manufacturing process, which uses more electricity and energy, while flexographic uses thermal manufacturing process, which reduces overall use of energy and reduces carbon emissions.

About EmpoweringCPO

EmpoweringCPO provides end to end Source to pay services to enable enterprises deliver best in class performance for key business outcomes such as reduced TCO and higher savings. Procurement Intelligence and Analytics are their key offerings to help clients successfully execute assignments like Spend Analysis, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Diversity and Sustainable Procurement.

They are a team of experienced sourcing professionals. They are easy to work with, focus on outstanding client service, and work hard to ensure that the results are achieved. They have been serving Fortune 500 companies with global operations for more than 6 years now since their inception in 2011. Their value proposition centers on empowering clients procurement team to achieve their core business, sourcing and procurement objectives. Their fundamental strategy is to be a seamless extension of their client's procurement team.

Visit us at : http://www.empoweringcpo.com

Contact
Sujit Assudani
+919879564584
***@empoweringcpo.com
