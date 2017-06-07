News By Tag
EmpoweringCPO announces new offering to help its client achieve green procurement goals
According to the company today organizations have to focus on Sustainable Procurement, to reduce the impact of global warming and carbon footprints. They have to understand their current working scenario and with little efforts and small changes achieve sustainability savings, by reducing non-renewable energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Bringing a minor change even in the printing methods helps organizations in achieving their CSR goals.
The case study published by the company talks about the 2 printing techniques which are highly prevalent in the market: Gravure and Flexographic Printing. According to the company, switching from Gravure to Flexographic printing would reduce the consumption of non-renewable energy and greenhouse gas emissions by 50%. This is because gravure printing uses solvent manufacturing process, which uses more electricity and energy, while flexographic uses thermal manufacturing process, which reduces overall use of energy and reduces carbon emissions.
About EmpoweringCPO
EmpoweringCPO provides end to end Source to pay services to enable enterprises deliver best in class performance for key business outcomes such as reduced TCO and higher savings. Procurement Intelligence and Analytics are their key offerings to help clients successfully execute assignments like Spend Analysis, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Diversity and Sustainable Procurement.
They are a team of experienced sourcing professionals. They are easy to work with, focus on outstanding client service, and work hard to ensure that the results are achieved. They have been serving Fortune 500 companies with global operations for more than 6 years now since their inception in 2011. Their value proposition centers on empowering clients procurement team to achieve their core business, sourcing and procurement objectives. Their fundamental strategy is to be a seamless extension of their client's procurement team.
