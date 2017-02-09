EmpoweringCPO Announces an Upgrade for its Various Procurement Dashboard and Tools

End

-- USA and India based Sourcing and Procurement Services firm EmpoweringCPO today announced its upgrade for various procurement dashboard and tools. The company has been serving its clients since 5 years now with its diverse portfolio of services and tools. All their services and tools are aimed at enabling enterprises deliver best in class performance for key business outcomes such as reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and higher savings. These services and tools include Spend Analysis, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Diversity, Sustainable Procurement, Procurement Intelligence, Procurement Analytics and Low Cost Country Sourcing.As it is said, if you do not keep track of your goals and KPI's you cannot change, improve and accomplish. So for procurement organizations, to improve their effectiveness and efficiency, dashboard and tools are very essential. To increase productivity of their clients EmpoweringCPO offers various dashboard and tools.The CPO dashboard and tools offered by EmpoweringCPO summarizes and tracks procurement organization KPI's and status of different initiatives under taken such as strategic sourcing project outcome, low cost country sourcing opportunities, CSR goals, internal customer feedback, staff competencies, supplier performance or risk and procurement efficiency. These initiatives can further be divided to different levels to provide insights to CPO and senior management by using various tools such as: Spend Tool, Opportunity Assessment, Compliance Management, Supplier Risk Management, Category Management, Supplier Diversity, and Sustainable Procurement.EmpoweringCPO provides procurement services and tools to enable enterprises deliver best in class performance for key business outcomes such as reduced TCO and higher savings. Procurement Intelligence and Analytics are their key offerings to help clients successfully execute assignments like Spend Analysis, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Diversity, Sustainable Procurement and ongoing Category Management.They are a team of experienced sourcing professionals. They are easy to work with, they focus on outstanding client service, and work hard to ensure that the results are achieved. They have been serving Fortune 500 companies with global operations for more than 5 years now since their inception in 2011. Their value proposition centers on empowering clients procurement team to achieve their core business, sourcing and procurement objectives. Their fundamental strategy is to be a seamless extension of their client's procurement team.To learn more about this announcement, please contactMedia RelationsPhone: +1-336-441-0020 (USA) / +91-9879564584 (India)www.empoweringcpo.com