Urology and Kidney Transplant Center a Way to Come Out of End Stage Kidney Disease
The department of Nephrology has state of art Advanced Kidney Dialysis (AKD) unit established by Primus Super Speciality Hospital. The department is focused to provide high quality medical care with a human touch.
There are several diseased conditions which is seen occurring in the kidney during the whole lifespan of many individuals. At Primus hospital India we have a Urology and kidney transplant center which deals with almost all the cases related to kidney transplant, Endo urology and laser surgery, laproscopic urology, Pediatric urology, Reconstructive urology and Uro Oncology.
We have already discussed the role of kidney functioning and its specified that when the kidney loses its ability to filter the blood the person is said to have end stage kidney disease. The major causes this end stage renal disease is mainly due to diabetic condition where high blood sugar actually hampers the filters in the kidney. Another cause is high blood pressure or hypertension in the tiny blood vessels of the kidney which prevents the proper filtering process. The blockages in the arteries that bring blood to the kidneys also leads to conditions called renal artery stenosis.
More Information :- http://www.primushospital.com/
Now to treat this end stage kidney disease dialysis is one of the options which could not be afforded by average middle class people in India. We at Primus Hospital generally suggest our patients to go for kidney transplantation in such situation as it is more convenient than dialysis. Kidney Transplantation could be performed regardless of age of the patient who requires the kidney. Our doctors see the general health status of the Individual and if health condition allows for this major operation. If the patient is aware and willing to comply with taking immunosuppressant medications after the transplant to prevent rejection of the new organ by the body's immune system we are always there to support such cases.
The condition which prevents a kidney transplantation to happen mainly includes candidates who are older in age and suffering from severe heart or vascular and other conditions that might prevent a person from being eligible for kidney transplantation include having actively or recently treated cancer, dementia conditions, poorly controlled mental illness, drug or alcohol abuse and may bea poorly controlled mental illness.
Primus Super Speciality Hospital
2, chandragupt Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi- 110021, India
01166206640, 9953722892
info@primushospital.com
http://www.primushospital.com
Contact
Primus Super Speciality Hospital
01166206640
info@primushospital.com
