Matters of Heart are Always of Primary Concern

"Home is where your heart is". This is one quote that you are going to hear a lot when you have started to grow up. It's not related to adulthood or any other similar thing. There are times when we grow old, we have to leave our home to make an effort for a better future. That may be because of higher studies or because of better job opportunity or any other matter. When you leave your house for the first time, there is a sense of sadness because who doesn't like to lead a comfortable life with their loved ones. That is when you realize the importance of all the small things. That is when your heart feels sad and you try to overcome that. Keeping your heart contended means keeping yourself happy.What if there are times when our heart suffers some problem medically? What if there is a disorder of the heart which brings a lot of anguish to us? These are the times for which we need to get prepared. And the worst part about them is that there is nothing we can do that is in our hands once we have been diagnosed with that. We can only pray that we get a good treatment and be back to our best again. Cardiology is that division of medicine that deals with problems of heart and circulatory system. Circulatory system is also closely related to heart. This system is helpful in fighting diseases such as by providing nourishment to the body. The main function of circular system is to circulate blood to and fro the cells in the body.A circulatory system in its own is categorized of two part –1.– this system transfers blood.2.– transfer of lymph is done via lymphatic system. This process of distribution of lymph is comparatively lengthier.A surgeon that takes care of cardiac arrests and surgery is called a cardiac surgeon. One important point to note is that treatment of infants/children is different from adult. This means that surgeons that provide surgery to adults are not capable of handling surgery of infants and vice versa. Pediatrics is that branch which takes care of children and a pediatrician is different from a cardiac surgeon. The training of both of them is different and therefore specialization is different.There are various causes of diseases that are caused to the heart. These causes also depends on our lifestyle and the food that we intake. Some of the common causes are –1. Unhealthy Diet2. Lack of Exercise3. Smoking and Alcohol Intake4. Diabetes5. Obesity6. Genetics7. High Cholesterol and Blood PressureThese are the main causes that can lead to grave heart diseases. The symptoms of heart diseases should not be ignored. We may not know that our heart is suffering but if you have the following symptoms then immediate check up is advised –1. Chest pain is the most common symptom of heart disease.2. If you feel like you are having shortness of breath, then it is a sure sign.3. Lightheadedness or Dizziness4. Sweating and Nausea5. Irregular Heartbeat6. Weakness and Fatigue7. Swelling in Legs and ArmsThere are various types of cardiology and surgeries that are out there to provide relief. Some of them are –1.– a heart surgery is given to treat ischemic heart diseases. This type of surgery may also be done to treat congenital heart disease, valvular heart disease and heart transplantation. A heart surgery is a vast field which requires precision lots of attention. Some of the processes in this surgery are by-pass surgery, valve surgery, bental's procedure, aneurysm repair etc.2.– this type of cardiology is open heart surgery to treat abnormalities of the heart. Coronary angiography, peripheral angiography and angioplasty are the most common methods. For example - Angioplasty is done when there is a plaque in our body. A balloon is placed to shove that plaque on to the wall.3.– in this type of cardiology, no tool is inserted in to the body. Instead, disease is identified and treated with the help of external tests. Ct scans, heart monitors, stress tests are some of the ways which are included in non invasive cardiology.