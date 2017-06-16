Launch of Department of Pulmonary, Sleep & Critical Care Medicine

The piece sheds light on the center of excellence at Primus India, and also reveals about the facts that differentiate Primus India from other hospitals. Specialties and facilities provided by Primus India have been discussed briefly in the piece.

-- Over the last few years, Primus Hospital has been providing world class medical care to all its national and international patients. The hospital has included some renowned medical practitioners trained in top most medical centers and institutions. Equipped with maximum modern amenities and technologies¸the hospital has state-of-the-art infrastructure which is conducive to patients' quicker recovery and perfect healings. The hospital offers its services across all specialties. Some of the Center of Excellence at Primus India, include:The center has done some phenomenal work in providing patients advanced treatment options such as joint replacement surgery, minimally invasive hip surgery, and implantation of patient-specific devices. The center has a dedicated team of expert orthopedic doctors and anesthesiologists providing effective pre, intra and post-operative care. Our team is brilliantly supported by experienced physiotherapists and occupational therapists that offer out-patients, in-patients and domiciliary care to the patients.The department is running one of the best spine care programs and is manned by some dedicated spine surgeons, who have extensive experience in treating full range of spine problems. The department has the state of the art equipments, infrastructure and services to diagnose, treat and rehabilitate spine patients. Our spine specialists utilize various minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures such as facet joint blocks, nerve root injections, and various other procedures to detect the problems, so that subsequent treatment has the best possible chance of giving long-term relief to the patient.If you are one of the very few couples experiencing infertility or unable to conceive child after one year of unprotected intercourse, then you have found the right place. Being one of nation's top leaders in fertility treatment and education, our experts at Primus India have been using Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) in order to help couples achieve their dream of parenthood.Infertility may be complicated and caused by multiple physical abnormalities. Our aim is to develop a treatment plan that suits the emotional and lifestyle needs of our patients. Our staff involves most qualified infertility specialists in India, reproductive medicine experts, nurses and technicians.The center has Advanced Kidney Dialysis unit established at Primus Super Specialty Hospital. The center is always focused on providing high quality medical care with human touch. The center is also one of the first few centers in India to offer advanced Renal Replacement Therapy. We at the Primus Hospital organize and run interactive programs at regular intervals to counsel and rehabilitate patients on renal replacement therapy.The center brings together audiologists, otolaryngologists, and speech therapists in a center designed to diagnose and treat the conditions-related to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) with emphasis on Cochlear Implant Services for total deafness. The center offers medical, technical and rehabilitative resources to enhance patients' connection with spoken language through listening with Cochlear implants.Finding the right cosmetic surgeon is the most important step in your cosmetic surgery process. Our team of experienced plastic and cosmetic surgeons has been performing both surgical and nonsurgical procedures with high rate of success. The team is abreast with the advanced and best cosmetic techniques such as Brazilian butt formation, stem cell therapy for hair fall, stem cell and fat transplant for breast, cheek and lip enhancement etc.The hospital has recently launched its state of the art Department of Pulmonary, Sleep & Critical Care Medicine. Owing to the increasing numbers of the patients with lung problems, Primus Hospital has taken initiative to serve the community.Chandragupt Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi- 110021, IndiaEmergency Number: 011-66206620Further Inquiry: 9953722892Appointment Number: 011- 66206630, 66206640