Hospital for All Your Needs of Joint Replacement and Total Hip Replacement Surgery

Primus Super Speciality Hospitals has a specially designed joint replacement center with implantation of joints according to a patient's requirement.

Primus Hospital

09953722892

info@primushospital.com

Living in this day and age, it's a bit illogical to consider yourself immune to any disease or condition. This thinking may come into your mind because you may not have any bad habits or you stay far away from any of the root cause of any specified disease. For example- you don't drink alcohol or smoke but that does not give any surety that you won't be diagnosed with cancer just because you don't do any of the above things. That's wrong. Cancer can be diagnosed to anyone and of any type. There is no particular cause of that. Similarly there are other conditions too, which are not in our hands and sometimes comes with age or other deciding factors.There are certain conditions related to our bones that cause discomfort to us. Joint pain is one of them. In simple words, it can be described as pain of shoulder, knees, hips, etc. This pain can occur to us if there is any injury that is caused to us or if we are suffering from any disease. It cannot be ignored because joints play a very important part in our body movement. We are able to move our hands, walk and run because of the working condition of joints. And if there is any kind of injury to joints, then it should be looked upon at once.A joint injury may be a minor one with only swelling and sprain. In that case, the pain can be eased off with the help of medication like aspirin etc. In some cases, where medication is not enough, injections are provided to the patients, directly into the joint to provide temporary solution. Physical therapy is also helpful in overcoming joint pain. This type of therapy can be in the form of ultrasound, heat therapy, etc. For people that are obese, then losing weight is the first thing that will be suggested to them.But what if the pain is not bogging down and continues to persist. Then there is something major going on and you need to look for something better and bigger. Total Joint replacement surgery is the way to go for that. A joint replacement surgery is a procedure in which the joint that is giving you the pain, is removed from the body and an artificial one. This artificial joint may be made of metal, plastic etc. and is known as prosthesis. With the help of technology, we have joint replacement surgery for elbow, knees, wrist, hip etc. But two surgeries that have gained a lot of ground are – knee joint surgery and total hip replacement surgery.For any kind of pain in the knees that is not resolved with the help of medicines and other techniques, opting for knee replacement surgery is the answer. In this surgery, any loose cartilage that is giving you pain is taken out and replaced with an artificial one. This type of surgery is the one of the most common joint surgery to take place. The recovery time after the procedure is a bit more than any other surgeries as it takes time for new joints to fit in properly.Hip Replacement Surgery, in most of the cases in undergone by old age people. With old age, comes the condition of weak hips. Arthritis is one disease that is treated with the help of hip replacement. In arthritis, inflammation and swelling of body part is there. Joints also become stiff in this condition. This condition should be taken seriously because there are over 100 types of arthritis. Along with knee surgery, hip surgery is the most sought after surgery nowadays. The customization of artificial hip is done according to the requirement of patient and it differs for everyone. Chronic pain caused in hips which in turn cause discomfort in walking and moving is solved with the help of this surgery. The recovery time of this surgery is around 3-6 months depending upon how well the procedure has gone.