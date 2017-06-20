 
Industry News





Grand Legacy At The Park Hotel of Anaheim Honored as Customer of the Year by local nonprofit

 
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- On Friday June 16, 2017,  My Day Counts a local nonprofit charitable organization in Anaheim, California held their annual Banquet  honoring members of the community for their contribution to improving the lives of people with disabilities.  This year the honoree for Customer of the Year went to the Grand Legacy At The Park (http://www.grandlegacyhotel.com/) located on Harbor Blvd, directly across from Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in the heart of Anaheim.

Michael Galliano, CEO at My Day Counts (http://www.mydaycounts.org/careers) said "The Grand Legacy was selected because they are a great customer of our unique line of Single Serve Coffee called My Cup Counts that is packaged by our employees who have disabilities.  They serve our coffee in every room." Galliano went on to say "They are an amazing family run hotel and they get what we do to help people".  In addition to being one of their best customers, They Grand Legacy also solicits every guest who stays at their hotel on behalf of My Day Counts and asks them to donate $1 to the charitable organization. The hotel then matches every gift donated by their guests. "This is a win-win for everyone" said Galliano.

For more information about My Day Counts or to become a customer of My Cup Counts visit www.mydaycounts.org or call 714-444-5301.  To book your next stay at the Grand Legacy At The Park Hotel visit their www.grandlegacyhotel.com or call 800-854-6097.

