A Battle Of The Chefs In Orange County

Top OC Chefs Compete To Benefit Local Charitable Organizations

OC Chef Life MDC

Contact

Jack Salseda

Director of Business Development & Compliance

714-744-5301 x109

jack@mydaycounts.org Jack SalsedaDirector of Business Development & Compliance714-744-5301 x109

End

-- Battle of the Chefs is a live event, the next round taking place on October 17th at 6:30 P.M. at The Fifth Rooftop Restaurant & Bar in Anaheim! It will be recorded to air on OC Chef Life TV. Guests can join us as the live studio audience at this event by purchasing one of four different levels of seating: General, Preferred, VIP or Front Row VIP. Each round, a charity is chosen from a group of applicants to benefit from the event...chefs are battling to make their community a better place.OC Chef Life is the creator of a new film broadcasting project. OC Chef Life and Chef Life TV produce Original Series that engage the culinary climate of today's culture. Our celebrity host is Matt Rogers.In our current culture food is sexy, OC Chef Life utilizes the passion of OC chefs, the fierce competitive nature of the industry, combined with the heart felt sense of community, to create an atmosphere that is a powerful focal point for the OC Culinary Community.OC Chef Life's current production is "Battle of the Chefs". This is a 6 part series that is filmed in front of a live studio audience. The Battle is set up in a try competitor format when the winners of the preliminary rounds will compete in then a semi- final round in November with the Finals Round being in January. "Battle of the Chefs" pairs two of the best chefs in OC against each other for the chance at the title of OC 's Best Chef.The Chefs also have a community non-profit that they are battling for as the benefactor at each phase of the competition. OC Chef Life has committed $12,000.00 in Prize money that will be presented to the representing Non-Profits throughout Season One. Therefore, the chefs are battling to make their community a better place.OC Chef Life, has engaged the art of storytelling in a whole new way. OC Chef life develops a series of promotional videos for each Battle, featuring the Chefs. Each Chef revels his or her super power battling the their competitor in anything but cooking. These are fun and very interesting, which cultivates an online following for each battle and the series as a whole. OC Chef Life's chefs, event partners, and advertisers benefit from intense pre-event social medial exposer, as well as primary event exposure, and hen post event exposure as the airing of the series is shown on Chef Life TV.The current location of the "Battles," is the ideal atmosphere for the unique experience:The Fifth Rooftop Restaurant & Bar in Anaheim, a Venue with the view of Disneyland, Disney's California Adventure, and Disneyland fireworks.OC Chef Life invites you to become an event partner or advertise your brand/company in this fourth round October 17th, 2017. Our previous events sold out very fast, so we are expecting the same for this upcoming event, benefiting My Day Counts.My Day Counts® / The Orange County Adult Achievement Center is a private not for profit 501C3 charitable corporation. Providing services and programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Orange County.Established in 1951 by parents desiring to improve the potential opportunities for their children with developmental disabilities, My Day Counts / Orange County Adult Achievement Center has grown to serve over 600 adults per year in programs designed to enrich the lives of the individuals served enabling them to achieve their full individual potential.Our story is still being written as we grow and adapt to meet the ever changing needs of the people we serve. Without the care of generous support of the community, we could not fulfill our mission of Making Life Better for People With Disabilities.