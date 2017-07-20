News By Tag
A Home For Everyone In Orange County CA
Open Your Heart And Home To A Person With A Disability Today
The nonprofit has a vision to Make Life Better For People With Disabilities. One of the ways they are achieving this goal is by placing adults with developmental and other intellectual disabilities into living situations with a foster family in their local community. "This is a foster care model for adults with disabilities"
"Everyone wants to be part of a family..." said Aguilera
What does it take to be a foster home for an adult with a disability?
- A comfortable living space with a private bedroom in your home
- Be 21 years of age or older
- Have a valid drivers license and reliable transportation
- A desire to help and make a difference
For more information on how you and your family can host a person with a disability in your home in Orange County California, contact My Day Counts at their office in Anaheim.
714-744-5301 x 104
marie@mydaycounts.org
http://www.mydaycounts.org/
ALL INTERESTED APPLICANTS MUST PASS EXTENSIVE CLEARANCE PROCESS PRIOR TO PLACEMENT IN YOUR HOME.
Media Contact
Jack R. Salseda
Director Business Development & Compliance
jack@mydaycounts.org
End
