A Home For Everyone In Orange County CA

Open Your Heart And Home To A Person With A Disability Today
 
 
Together We Can
Together We Can
ANAHEIM, Calif. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- My Day Counts, a nonprofit charitable organization located in the City of Anaheim just minutes away from Disneyland in beautiful Orange County California needs your help.

The nonprofit has a vision to Make Life Better For People With Disabilities.  One of the ways they are achieving this goal is by placing adults with developmental and other intellectual disabilities into living situations with a foster family in their local community.  "This is a foster care model for adults with disabilities" said Marie Aguilera, Program Director for the Family Connections program at My Day Counts.  Aguilera went on to say "Everyone wants to be part of a family and have a place they can call home" and further explained how essential having family support is to everyone.

"Everyone wants to be part of a family..." said Aguilera

What does it take to be a foster home for an adult with a disability?

- A comfortable living space with a private bedroom in your home
- Be 21 years of age or older
- Have a valid drivers license and reliable transportation
- A desire to help and make a difference

For more information on how you and your family can host a person with a disability in your home in Orange County California, contact My Day Counts at their office in Anaheim.

714-744-5301 x 104
marie@mydaycounts.org
http://www.mydaycounts.org/family-connections.html

ALL INTERESTED APPLICANTS MUST PASS EXTENSIVE CLEARANCE PROCESS PRIOR TO PLACEMENT IN YOUR HOME.

Media Contact
Jack R. Salseda
Director Business Development & Compliance
jack@mydaycounts.org
Source:
Email:***@mydaycounts.org Email Verified
Tags:Foster Home, Adult Foster Care, Disability
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Anaheim - California - United States
Subject:Services
