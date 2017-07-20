A Home For Everyone In Orange County CA

Open Your Heart And Home To A Person With A Disability Today

Together We Can

Media Contact

Jack R. Salseda

Director Business Development & Compliance

jack@mydaycounts.org Jack R. SalsedaDirector Business Development & Compliance

End

-- My Day Counts, a nonprofit charitable organization located in the City of Anaheim just minutes away from Disneyland in beautiful Orange County California needs your help.The nonprofit has a vision to Make Life Better For People With Disabilities. One of the ways they are achieving this goal is by placing adults with developmental and other intellectual disabilities into living situations with a foster family in their local community. "This is a foster care model for adults with disabilities"said Marie Aguilera, Program Director for the Family Connections program at My Day Counts. Aguilera went on to say "Everyone wants to be part of a family and have a place they can call home" and further explained how essential having family support is to everyone.What does it take to be a foster home for an adult with a disability?- A comfortable living space with a private bedroom in your home- Be 21 years of age or older- Have a valid drivers license and reliable transportation- A desire to help and make a differenceFor more information on how you and your family can host a person with a disability in your home in Orange County California, contact My Day Counts at their office in Anaheim.714-744-5301 x 104marie@mydaycounts.orgALL INTERESTED APPLICANTS MUST PASS EXTENSIVE CLEARANCE PROCESS PRIOR TO PLACEMENT IN YOUR HOME.